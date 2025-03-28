UTC Anthropologist Investigates The Rise And Fall Of "Superfood" Quinoa

When quinoa first skyrocketed in popularity, it was hailed as a miracle grain—a superfood capable of combating global malnutrition, empowering Andean farmers and adapting to climate change.

However, as UTC Assistant Professor of Anthropology Emma McDonell reveals in her new book, the reality is far more complicated.

In “The Quinoa Bust: The Making and Unmaking of an Andean Miracle Crop,” published by the University of California Press, McDonell investigated the social, economic and environmental impacts of quinoa’s rapid rise and subsequent fall in the global market. Based on 18 months of ethnographic research in the highlands of Puno, Peru, her work followed farmers, processors and buyers as they navigated the volatile quinoa economy.

“There are various reasons this story is important,” McDonell said about the cautionary tale. “This story tells the complicated ramifications of the rapid cycles of fashion foods in very distant places. The reality is that the quinoa boom created both opportunities and hardships for farmers, leading to profound changes in their livelihoods and landscapes.”

An on-campus book launch and Q&A for “The Quinoa Bust: The Making and Unmaking of an Andean Miracle Crop” will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 4, in the UTC Library Roth Reading Room. Click here to register for the event. The program will be facilitated by Assistant Professor of Sociology Natalie Blanton.

McDonell, a cultural, economic and environmental anthropologist, joined UTC as a visiting assistant professor in 2019 before becoming a full-time faculty member in 2021. Her research focuses on the intersections of food systems, global markets and sustainability.

Yet when she first arrived at the University of California, Santa Cruz as an undergraduate, she had never even heard the term “anthropology.”

“I was an environmental studies major, and I was sure that I was going to pursue a career in solving environmental problems in some way,” she said. “Then I stumbled into an anthropology class for a gen ed and my mind was blown.”

That class—environmental anthropology—reshaped her perspective. It helped her see that solving environmental problems required understanding not just ecosystems—but also people, cultures and systems of power.

That realization set her on the path toward studying food systems in Latin America.

Her first encounter with quinoa as a research topic came during a study abroad experience in Argentina. After her semester ended, she backpacked through the Andes, passing through Puno, Peru—the very region where her book is based.

At the time, she said, the area was embroiled in anti-mining protests, sparking her curiosity about global inequality, resource extraction and environmental justice.

“This thing that I was seeing in trendy restaurants in Santa Cruz, California, was also something that had this long legacy where I had just been,” she said. “When I applied to grad school in anthropology, that was the project that I wanted to pursue.”

When McDonell—who received both her master’s and doctoral degrees in anthropology from Indiana University—first began studying quinoa in 2014, its market was soaring. Once confined to Andean diets, quinoa had exploded into health-conscious consumer markets in North America and Europe. She said farmers in Puno saw prices surge and international development organizations promoted the grain as an essential tool for poverty alleviation, nutrition and climate adaptation.

But as global demand skyrocketed, so did the unintended consequences.

McDonell’s research, funded by the Fulbright Institute of International Education and the Andrew C. Mellon Foundation, documented how farmers expanded quinoa production, leading to land disputes and soil degradation. When the market corrected in 2015 and prices plummeted, many farmers who had invested heavily in quinoa found themselves in a financial crisis.

Meanwhile, increasing competition from large-scale producers outside of the Andes further destabilized the industry.