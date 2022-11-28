Warm Your Belly At The First Friday Of The Month Food Truck Friday

Both the calendar and the forecast say winter is approaching. Beat the cold with a variety of warm offerings at the First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday.

This Friday, December 2 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the cooler weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.

December’s line-up of Food Trucks are sure to provide a variety of offerings to warm the belly. Scheduled to be serving their culinary creations Friday, December 2 from 11 AM to 3 PM at First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday are:

The Bistro

BBQ ROWE

Mo Lemonade

Nola Girls Gumbo

Spill the Beans

Chef Express Café

Mac Subs and Fries

Los Tainos

Wing Top Tots

Fud Vybez

Nonni’s Empanadas

Freaky Funnels

Cold Fusions

Peach Cobbler Factory

Bobcha

“Now that we’ve established ourselves as a monthly event, Food Truck Friday is growing in terms of participating vendors and the folks who come out here to sample the variety of foods being offered.” Said Pat Rowe, a participant vendor and a member of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, who organizes the monthly affair.

Food trucks are ready to serve hungry patrons from 11am to 3pm on the first Friday of each month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga located at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd area. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.

The Kitchen Incubator is part of LAUNCH Chattanooga, an entrepreneur support organization dedicated to helping underrepresented entrepreneurs start and grow successful food businesses. KIC is 10,000 square foot shared commercial kitchen and a licensed commissary in Hamilton County. It is the only space of its kind in the region and provides space, support and mentoring for local food entrepreneurs. The space allows food trucks to set up and sell food with many having the goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. For more information, please visit www.kitchenincchatt.org.