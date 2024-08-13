Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge

The month-long Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge has wrapped up and the winning chefs have been presented awards.

"Vegans want more options, and restaurants want more customers—making the challenge a win-win," said Sarah Hyden of the Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge.

Winners were chosen by Chattanooga residents who dined at the participating restaurants during the Challenge.

Over 100 people voted for various chefs and dishes. There were also “super voters—” diners who ate at three or more Vegan Chef Challenge restaurants during the month of July. Voters were vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eaters.

Their dining support enabled organizers to honor some wonderful local chefs.

Former chef Alex Bury points out, “If a group of friends is planning a dinner out on the town, and one of them is vegan, the entire group will skip a restaurant without good vegan options.”

Overall restaurant winners were:

1st Place: Monkey Town Brewing

2nd Place: Bluegrass Grill

3rd Place: Southern Squeeze

Specialized awards were handed out in several categories:

Best Asian Cuisine: Attack of the Tatsu

Best Ramen: Bitter Alibi

Best Dessert/Best Gluten-Free: Carving Rock Kitchen

Best Atmosphere: High Rail

Best Pizza: Honey Seed

Best Entree/Customer Service: Kai Bistro

Best Presentation: Little Coyote

Best Guacamole: Nut'n But Guac

Best Italian Cuisine: Stevarino's

Best Vegan Selection/Best Cheesesteak: Wanderlinger Brewing Company

Learn more about the Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge at veganchefchallenge.org/Chattanooga