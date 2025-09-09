Winners, Favorites Announced For The 2025 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge

The month-long Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge has wrapped up and the winning chefs were chosen by Chattanooga residents who dined at the participating restaurants during the Challenge.

Over 200 people voted for various chefs and dishes. There were also “super voters”—diners who ate at three or more Vegan Chef Challenge restaurants during the month of July. Voters were vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eaters. Their dining support enabled us to honor some wonderful local chefs.

Vegans want more options, and restaurants want more customers—making the challenge a win-win. As former chef Alex Bury points out, “If a group of friends is planning a dinner out on the town, and one of them is vegan, the entire group will skip a restaurant without good vegan options.”

The challenge social media pages @VeganChefChallengeSE will be running year-round, featuring more Vegan Chef Challenges in the region and celebrating the new vegan dishes from restaurants in the Chattanooga area.

2025 Winners List:

1st Place: Scoop Around Ice Cream

2nd Place: Nut’n But Guac

3rd Place & Best Entree: 1885 Grill (St. Elmo)

2025 Category Favorites:

Best Coffee Shop: (Be)Caffeinated

Best Italian-American Cuisine: 1885 Grill (Ooltewah)

Best Ramen: Attack of the Tatsu

Best Pita: Bleu Fox Cheese Shop

Best Cocktail Bar: Broads Lounge

Best Pizza: Fiamma Pizza Company

Best Food Truck: Hangry Pinoy

Best Wrap: HiFi Clyde's

Best Gluten-Free: Honey Seed

Culinary Creativity Award (Ratatouille Tart): Public House Chattanooga

Best Mexican Cuisine: Taqueria Jalisco

Best Menu: The Hummus Bowl

Best Catering: Ukko

Learn more about the Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge at veganchefchallenge.org/Chattanooga