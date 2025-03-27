With Spring Here, It's Farmers Market Season All Around Chattanooga

Spring is here. The flowers are blooming, the weather is warmer, and the local Farmers Markets are gearing up for the 2025 season.
These vibrant community hubs are where local farmers, producers, and artisans gather to sell fresh produce and handcrafted goods. Markets also promote sustainability by supporting local agriculture, reducing food miles, and fostering a sense of connection between producers and the community.
Here are a few local Farmers Markets you can enjoy.
Main Street Farmers Market
The Main Street Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. The market is in the Finley South VIP parking lot along West 20rg Street and Chestnut Street. All the vendors for the market are from within a 100-mile radius of downtown Chattanooga and are food-focused. Every farmer practices environmentally friendly farming methods and food artisans use local ingredients when available.
It was founded in 2009 to provide a viable marketing outlet for local farmers and food producers and to bring locally grown products to Chattanooga area consumers.
At the Main Street Farmers Market, you can expect a variety of produce, beef, pork, chicken, rabbit and eggs. Pick up herbal teas, handmade soaps, flowers, spice blends, apothecary items, bread, natural juices, raw goat milk, cheese, mushrooms, coffee, snow cones, apple cider, prepared foods and local honey.
Erlanger Baroness Market
The Chattanooga Market at Erlanger is a smaller version of the popular downtown Chattanooga Market. Located in the Erlanger Medical Mall (across from Starbucks), the Market takes place each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. year-round. The Market also hosts a featured food truck in the East 3rd Street circle. On April 2nd, the featured food truck will be California Smothered Burrito. On April 9, it’s Nonni’s Empanadas.
Chattanooga River Market
The Chattanooga River Market happens every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. Visitors to the Market will find a wonderful assortment of arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, soaps, candles, handmade apparel, pet items, CBD products, artisan foods and more. Each Market Day will feature a local food truck offering tasty food for lunch. There is live music filling the air to further the day’s enjoyment. Beginning May 4, Saturday mornings will start off with free yoga at 10 a.m. under the River Journey Pavilion. Participants need to bring their own mat.
The Chattanooga Market
The Chattanooga Market at the First Horizon Pavilion returns for a full weekend April 26 and April 27 celebrating their 25th anniversary and the launch of the 2025 season. It’s Chattanooga’s most visited market where families can connect with hundreds of artisans to enjoy live music, food trucks, farm fresh foods and local art.
“It’s simply what Chattanoogans do each Sunday” says Chris Thomas, Chattanooga Market Executive Director. “We’re home to dozens of local and regional farms and hundreds of food artisans, along with crafters, food trucks and musicians. Our organization plans a full-blown festival with a different theme every week. It’s quite something to experience if you’re new to Chattanooga.”
Opening weekend will feature herbs, flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods. Artisans will be selling their fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and much more. New food trucks will be arriving as well. Market fans can look forward to frozen yogurt, crepes, burgers, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, Asian food and barbecue.
On April 26, Sweet Georgia Sound will take the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. On April 27, New Grass Express takes the stage. After the opening weekend the market returns each Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The First Horizon Pavilion is at 1800 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga.
The Brainerd Farmers Market
The Brainerd Farmers Market is a year-round market. It runs from 10 a.m. until noon from the first Saturday of April through the first Saturday of December. Every Saturday local farmers present fresh naturally grown produce, farm fresh eggs, dairy and meat products. Bakers present delicious artisan breads, sweets and pastries, local makers offer home health and beauty items, and fine artists with handmade crafts round out the festive family friendly community market. The market is at Grace Episcopal Church, 20 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga. From December to April, the winter market runs from 11am - 12pm.
Ooltewah Farmers Market
The Ooltewah Farmers Market is every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at Ooltewah Nursey and Landscape Company. It is a producer-only farmers market featuring local farm and food artisans. Everything is organically grown and non-GMO. There is gluten free, grass fed, free range and hard to find items. You will also see several local food artisans at market with ready to eat foods like breads, cupcakes, Belgian waffles, etc. Preference is given to those who source their ingredients locally. Ooltewah Nursey and Landscape Company is at 5829 Main Street, Ooltewah.