With Spring Here, It's Farmers Market Season All Around Chattanooga

Spring is here. The flowers are blooming, the weather is warmer, and the local Farmers Markets are gearing up for the 2025 season.

These vibrant community hubs are where local farmers, producers, and artisans gather to sell fresh produce and handcrafted goods. Markets also promote sustainability by supporting local agriculture, reducing food miles, and fostering a sense of connection between producers and the community.

Here are a few local Farmers Markets you can enjoy.

Main Street Farmers Market

The Main Street Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. The market is in the Finley South VIP parking lot along West 20rg Street and Chestnut Street. All the vendors for the market are from within a 100-mile radius of downtown Chattanooga and are food-focused. Every farmer practices environmentally friendly farming methods and food artisans use local ingredients when available.

It was founded in 2009 to provide a viable marketing outlet for local farmers and food producers and to bring locally grown products to Chattanooga area consumers.

At the Main Street Farmers Market, you can expect a variety of produce, beef, pork, chicken, rabbit and eggs. Pick up herbal teas, handmade soaps, flowers, spice blends, apothecary items, bread, natural juices, raw goat milk, cheese, mushrooms, coffee, snow cones, apple cider, prepared foods and local honey.

Erlanger Baroness Market

The Chattanooga Market at Erlanger is a smaller version of the popular downtown Chattanooga Market. Located in the Erlanger Medical Mall (across from Starbucks), the Market takes place each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. year-round. The Market also hosts a featured food truck in the East 3rd Street circle. On April 2nd, the featured food truck will be California Smothered Burrito. On April 9, it’s Nonni’s Empanadas.

Chattanooga River Market

The Chattanooga River Market happens every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. Visitors to the Market will find a wonderful assortment of arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, soaps, candles, handmade apparel, pet items, CBD products, artisan foods and more. Each Market Day will feature a local food truck offering tasty food for lunch. There is live music filling the air to further the day’s enjoyment. Beginning May 4, Saturday mornings will start off with free yoga at 10 a.m. under the River Journey Pavilion. Participants need to bring their own mat.

The Chattanooga Market

The Chattanooga Market at the First Horizon Pavilion returns for a full weekend April 26 and April 27 celebrating their 25th anniversary and the launch of the 2025 season. It’s Chattanooga’s most visited market where families can connect with hundreds of artisans to enjoy live music, food trucks, farm fresh foods and local art.

“It’s simply what Chattanoogans do each Sunday” says Chris Thomas, Chattanooga Market Executive Director. “We’re home to dozens of local and regional farms and hundreds of food artisans, along with crafters, food trucks and musicians. Our organization plans a full-blown festival with a different theme every week. It’s quite something to experience if you’re new to Chattanooga.”

Opening weekend will feature herbs, flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods. Artisans will be selling their fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and much more. New food trucks will be arriving as well. Market fans can look forward to frozen yogurt, crepes, burgers, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, Asian food and barbecue.

On April 26, Sweet Georgia Sound will take the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. On April 27, New Grass Express takes the stage. After the opening weekend the market returns each Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The First Horizon Pavilion is at 1800 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga.