YMCA Continues To Offer Free Meals To Children, Teens Across The Metro

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga believes that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

As part of that belief, YMCA staff and volunteers serve nutritious meals to children to improve their health and help them reach their full potential all year round.

They provide meals to children in their care at their YMCA sites and work with partners to provide meals and snacks to children in the community. By promoting the role of nutrition in physical, mental and social health, they strive to help young people develop positive food attitudes and eating behaviors.

During 2024, they prepared and served 300,000 healthy meals across 80 sites in Chattanooga, Cleveland and North Georgia. Meals are free to all children and teens ages 1-18 years old.

Tennessee

The J.A. Henry Y serves meals in Hamilton, Bradley, Polk and Sequatchie counties (varies seasonally).

Georgia

The North Georgia Y serves meals in Catoosa and Walker counties (varies seasonally).

Healthy Eating Standards

Federal nutrition programs dictate all meals contain vegetable, fruit, whole grain, meat/meat alternative and milk components. They focus on incorporating a variety of fresh foods and follow the YMCA Health Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) standards:

No trans fats

No more than 8 grams of added sugar per serving

Sugar isn't one of first three ingredients

Only whole grains

No fried or pre-fried foods

Beverages: water, 1% or non-fat milk

Volunteers Needed

they're always in need of volunteers to help prepare, pack and deliver meals. For more information on volunteering for J.A. Henry, email foodandfun@ymcachattanooga.org or call 423.805.3361. For more information on volunteering with North Georgia, email hungerfree@ymcachattanooga.org or call 706.935.2226.

Learn more at ymcachattanooga.org/programs/community/youth-food-programs