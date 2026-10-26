Fresh Beer, Big Beats, Bulldog Football: Creature Comforts Has You Covered

Some weekends come together one plan at a time. Others arrive fully loaded.

Creature Comforts’ Chattanooga Beer Garden is lining up a November 5–7 stretch that starts with a beer made especially for Chattanooga, turns up the volume with an immersive Friday night dance party, and finishes with the best watch party in Chattanooga, as Georgia takes on Ole Miss.

Shopping bags, dancing shoes, lucky football jersey; you might need all three.

Located in Chattanooga’s historic Foundries District beside Erlanger Park, the Beer Garden pairs a shipping container bar with room to gather, Riverwalk access and views of Lookout Mountain. Since opening in April, it has given locals and visitors a place to meet, unwind and find another reason to stay awhile.

This particular weekend is jam-packed with activities.

Thursday, November 5: Shop Local. Sip Local. Stay for the Music.

Start your weekend early. Thursday deserves better than leftovers and another streaming recommendation.

The Chattanooga Market comes to the Beer Garden from 4–8 p.m., bringing local vendors and plenty of opportunities to find something you didn’t know you needed. Browse the market, catch up with friends and turn your after-work stop into an actual evening out.

Providing the soundtrack, Dos Retrophonics performs from 5–7 p.m. Arrive for a little shopping, settle in for the music and let someone else worry about what’s next on the agenda.

Something especially local could also be in your glass: the first cans of Creature Comforts’ Chattanooga Market Beer are expected to arrive in time for Thursday’s festivities. You’ll have a chance to welcome a new beer with a hometown connection while enjoying the market that inspired its name.

Shopping, music and a possible first taste? That’s a strong Thursday.

Friday, November 6: Find Your Friends. Feel the Beat.

Friday turns the volume up.

All My Friends and Creature Comforts bring Aftertaste, Esker, Pluff and Retired to the beer garden for a night designed to put you right in the middle of the music.

And we mean that literally.

A Funktion One 360-degree sound system surrounds the crowd with sound, creating an immersive experience that gives electronic music fans plenty to get excited about. Bring your dancing friends. Bring your music friends. Bring the friend who says they’ll “just hang out” and inevitably ends up moving.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can leave Thursday’s shopping bag in the car; there will also be a local vendor’s market onsite during the party.

Tickets are $15, and the event is 21 and older only. Purchase tickets online through the link in All My Friends’ bio on social.

Make the plan now. Your Friday-night self will appreciate it.

Saturday, November 7: Big Game. Bigger Screen. Go Dawgs.

Saturday brings a different kind of crowd noise.

The beer garden hosts a UGA vs. Ole Miss watch party, giving Georgia fans a place to gather, cheer and offer the occasional unsolicited suggestion about the play calling.

An 8.5-by-15-foot TV screen puts the action front and center. That’s a lot of room for touchdown celebrations, tense third downs and checking whether the receiver really got that foot down.

Beer garden hours will adjust around the game time, so watch for the updated schedule and plan to arrive before kickoff.

Here’s another reason to be there early: an “It’s Great to Be a Georgia Bulldog” glassware giveaway at kickoff adds a little extra red-and-black spirit to the occasion.

Wear your lucky jersey. Bring your game-day crew. Practice your touchdown celebration if necessary.

Three Days. Your Kind of Weekend.

Come for the market. Return for the music. Rally for the Dawgs.

Whether you make one appearance or complete the three-day circuit, Creature Comforts has your weekend covered.