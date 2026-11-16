Cooking For The Holidays Can Be Festive, Flavorful, Healthy, And Balanced

Gearing up for the holiday season often means gatherings that can range from casual potlucks to formal sit-down dinners, and that's where your friends at Food City are ready to help make it all memorable.

Whether you are planning on hosting the whole family or having an intimate gathering, entertaining doesn’t have to be complicated. Your menu can be festive and flavorful while still supporting health and balance.

Try these simple ways to elevate your holiday spread with handheld hors d’oeuvres, shareable boards and showstopping centerpieces.

Handheld appetizers can set the tone for your party. Small bites are an opportunity to deliver bold flavor and meaningful nutrition in just a few tastings. Anchoring your appetizer table with options like shrimp, smoked salmon, beef tenderloin or turkey meatballs offers the staying power of protein.

Serving both hot and cold options adds variety, while incorporating seasonal produce instantly enhances presentation. Pops of color from pomegranate seeds, fresh cranberries, vibrant green herbs, and hardy winter vegetables make for an attractive display. Keeping portions bite-sized encourages guests to sample a range of flavors without overfilling their plates.

There are countless ways to build small bites that feel elegant yet easy. Shrimp cocktail shooters provide an easy, protein-packed options that feels elevated with minimal effort. Crostini topped with whipped ricotta, roasted butternut squash and pomegranate arils deliver a sweet and savory contrast.

Caprese skewers threaded with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, and basil add a festive red-and-green touch to the table. Baked phyllo pastry filled with seared beef tenderloin, sauteed mushrooms and aromatics creates a warm and crowd-pleasing bite.

Shareable boards and party trays are another way to create an elegant display while taking a balanced approach. Start with produce as the foundation, aiming for at least half of the board to feature fruits and vegetables, to add fiber and color. Whole-grain or seed-based crackers can provide satisfying crunch along with healthy fats and fiber.

Including a variety of cheeses – such as semi-soft, spreadable, firm, and blue – ensures a range of textures and flavors. Round out the board with both plant-based and lean proteins, like nuts, turkey slices, and roasted chickpeas, and include a mixture of sweet and savory elements.

For a festive presentation, consider artfully arranging a Food City Fruit Medley alongside a selection of Culinary Tours cheeses in the shape of a wreath or Christmas tree. Pairing a Food City Garden Spot Party Tray with hummus or tzatziki adds fiber and healthy fats. For a surf and turf offering, serve a tray of beef tenderloin phyllo cups with an elegant seafood platter. Simplify preparation with a Food City Shrimp Party Tray served with zesty cocktail.

When it comes to the main course, your centerpiece can be balanced while feeling decadent. Pairing entrees with produce-forward sides not only boosts nutritional value but also creates visual contrast and vibrancy on the plate. A roasted citrus-herb turkey served alongside brown butter carrots, green beans, and mashed sweet potatoes offers comforting flavors.

Reverse-seared beef tenderloin paired with cranberry relish, balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, and fingerling potatoes delivers richness balanced by slight bitterness and acidity. A spiral honey-glazed ham with maple-roasted acorn squash, pomegranate arils, and a winter citrus salad brings together sweet, savory, and tart elements for a stunning holiday meal.

Healthy holiday entertaining is less about restriction and more about intention. By focusing on lean proteins, colorful produce, balanced boards, and vibrant presentations, you create a showstopping table that guests will love.

Beef Tenderloin Roast served with Brussels sprouts

Tenderloin Roast