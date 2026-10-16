Joseph’s Kitchen Corner: Perfect Crock-Pot Chili Recipe Right In Time For Fall

Growing up, homemade chili was not something I experienced a lot of, especially as my family and I tended to use the red cans of Hormel Chili as a side dish with our burgers or hot dogs at cookouts.

I know what you’re thinking: canned Chilli is horrible, and you’d be right, but it is also extremely affordable and packed full of protein, so it made sense for that season of life.

It was not until adulthood that I tossed the can and began experimenting with creating my own homespun chili recipe, which I have learned to perfect over the years, and which tends to be the best during autumn.

As temperatures begin to drop significantly, and the fall foliage rears its head, something about homemade chili and the billows of steam pouring from the top of the crock pot just feels like a warm hug.

Below are ingredients for the perfect chili recipe right in time for fall:

1 lb 70/30 ground beef,

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 oz) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14.5 oz) stewed tomatoes, with juices

1 can (8 oz) Hunt’s tomato sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste

1–2 tablespoons diced jalapeño (optional, for some spice)

Sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese for topping

Instructions for cooking are as follows:

To begin with, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fatty ground beef and diced onion. Break the beef up and cook for about 8 minutes, until the beef is fully browned and the onion has turned golden. Now it’s time to get out your crock pot or pan. Oh, and make sure you drain off the excess grease before adding the beef to the Crock-Pot, but leave a little bit; it adds some flavor to the dish.

After adding the cooked beef and onion to your Crock-Pot, you’ll then add the black beans, kidney beans, stewed tomatoes, Hunt’s tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Afterwards, sprinkle in your chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder, adding salt and pepper to taste, and your optional jalapeño. Stir it all together until the tomato paste dissolves into the sauce.

This is when you’ll want to turn the Crock-Pot on and begin to let it cook slowly, on low for 6-7 hours in order to get the ideal taste, but if you’re in a rush or expecting guests, you can turn it to high for 4-5 hours.

After it’s cooked properly, you’ll want to taste it to see if all the flavors have come together or if it needs more time. If the chili is too thick, you can always add a small amount of water to balance it out. Once you find it satisfactory to your taste buds, you can begin to ladle the chili into bowls, with each bowl getting a dollop of sour cream and a light smattering of cheddar cheese.

And there you have it, the perfect homemade chili recipe right in time for fall. Not only does Chili feel like the ideal comfort food for the season, but it also brings up memories and much nostalgia for so many of us. For me, it evokes college days at The University of Georgia, teaching myself to cook and make tasty homemade meals for the first time in my life.

As the recipe has carried me from my younger, college days into my mid- thirties, I still like to experiment with different flavors and throw in new ingredients, so feel free to make the dish your own and add your flair and personality to the dish. Bon appetite!

Feel free to email me your homemade chili recipes: josephm@brewermediagroup.com.