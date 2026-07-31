Joseph's Kitchen Corner: Effortless Filet Mignon With Pap's Buttered Onion Potatoes

Since my early teen years, I have loved cooking and baking in my own time, but I have some of my most special memories grilling steaks at home for my family.

My favorite steak to cook, and the king of steaks, has always been the filet mignon. The filet is hands down the most tender and delicate cut of meat, as it comes from the smaller, tapered end of the beef tenderloin, and it melts like butter in your mouth when prepared right.

I came up with the recipe and learned to sear and cook the tender piece of meat myself over a period of years; however, for the side dish, I borrowed a simple and unbelievably tasty recipe for buttered onion potatoes from my late grandfather, whom we all called Papaw, or Pap for short. We’d all love gathering around his patio in East Ridge to watch him make the staple side, which was as simple as it was tasty.

Growing up, we couldn’t afford Filet Mignons most of the time, so when I did get a chance to make one, I made an entire experience out of it. The filet felt like a delicacy to me throughout my childhood, and even still, to this day, I tend to only make it for special occasions.

For the recipe, you can either get a cast iron skillet or grill the steak outside, though for that restaurant flavor and style, I’d recommend using a skillet. Begin by searing olive oil till it sizzles while you let your meat get to room temperature. Liberally season all sides with salt and pepper, then drop the steaks in the skillet facing away from you, searing 2-3 minutes on one side, before flipping and adding three tablespoons of unsalted butter. You’ll then want to sear the other side for another 2-3 minutes over high heat until it is seared on all sides.

After you’ve taken it off the skillet, check the temperature. If you like it rare to medium rare, let it rest, and it should be perfect. If you prefer closer to a medium or medium-well steak, pop the steaks in the oven at 400 degrees until you reach your desired temp. Don’t forget to let them rest for at least 30 minutes after taking them out, as this helps enhance the flavor. I know it’s hard, but let them get some rest.

For Pap’s Buttered Onion Potatoes, you’ll buy several Yukon yellow potatoes, cut in the shape of apple slices, roughly a half-inch thick, drizzled with olive oil and three small slices of butter inside a sheet of aluminum foil. You’ll then cut the one white onion into similar, albeit slightly smaller, 1/3-inch slices to mix in with all the sliced potatoes.

Fold the aluminum foil around the hodgepodge of onions, potatoes, butter, and olive oil and get ready to toss in the oven in a pan at 420 degrees for 20-30 minutes, or until fork-tender. This is also a perfect side dish for camping, as you can toss these right on the fire to cook.

The result is a savory and unbelievably melt-in-your-mouth Filet mignon with a side of steaming hot onion-flavored buttered potatoes. Below are the ingredients for a recipe that has meant so much to my family for generations. Steak and Pap’s potatoes are served.

Ingredients for Filet Mignon:

2 filet mignon steaks

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Ingredients for Pap’s Buttered Onion Potatoes: