Joseph’s Kitchen Corner: Nana’s Legendary Homespun Swedish Meatballs Recipe

The history of Swedish Meatballs in America is fascinating: they first appeared in the United States in the mid-twentieth century, as Scandinavian food made waves across the country in restaurants and cookbooks.

The Swedish meatball really picked up steam when the popular smorgasbord came into the picture, a Swedish tradition featuring a spread of various meats, fish, breads, and, of course, meatballs.

While it arrived on the backs of hard-working Swedish immigrants, the Swedish meatball slowly became a pillar of the American buffet in the 1950s. Shortly thereafter, it would make its way into cookbooks and households, and that is precisely when my grandmother, Mary Jane Stanley, began making the dish, in her early thirties, for my mother, and later for me and the rest of my entire family.

In 1985, IKEA developed its world-famous, highly affordable Swedish meatballs, introducing an entire generation of shoppers to the Swedish meatball and forever ingraining it into the zeitgeist of American food and culture. However, my grandmother's recipe was much more savory than IKEA’s in my humble opinion, offering bigger meatballs and portions, all while being the perfect, warm comfort food for colder fall days.

The dish was made simply and deliciously, from scratch, and was the favorite of every single family member. To start, it included adding breadcrumbs, eggs, onions, and 70/30 ground beef to a bowl, mixing it all together, rolled up into a spherical ball, before being seasoned liberally with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and two dashes of nutmeg, which is the recipe’s biggest secret.

Be sure when adding the onion that it is grated as finely as possible, as I can assure you ahead of time that you do not want massive chunks of onion in your meatballs. Later on, the dish will be accompanied by egg noodles and two to three Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup cans, heated up on the stovetop in a pot. After you’ve prepared the meatballs, you now need to brown them. Prepare a large skillet over medium heat with a dab or two of butter. Brown the meatballs on all sides for about 6 minutes, turning gently.

You’ll then want to reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the skillet, and continue cooking the meatballs until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove them from the skillet and set them aside. Drain the excess grease if needed, but make sure to leave a little in the pan for extra flavor.

Add 2–3 cans of cream of mushroom soup to a pan on the stovetop, stirring in some milk or water slowly until the sauce reaches the desired consistency. Return your cooked meatballs to the skillet, gently coating them in the mushroom sauce. Simmer over low heat for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is hot and the meatballs are tender.

While the meatballs simmer, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook according to the package directions until al dente. Once drained, serve the egg noodles in a small bowl or plate, before topping them with the Swedish-style meatballs and boatloads of creamy mushroom soup. You may also spoon some of the sauce over the noodles before plating; your secret is safe with me.

The result is something that is at once comfort food, nostalgia overload, and a trip back in time through the journey of the Swedish meatball from Sweden to America. Not only is this one of my favorite dishes and perfect for colder months, but it also reminds me of my late grandmother, and the love we all shared when eating together.

Back in those days, sitting at her table on Claremont Avenue in East Ridge, time stopped, if only for a moment.

Without further ado, here are the ingredients and instructions for Nana’s Homespun Swedish Meatballs:

1 pound 70/30 ground beef

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 large eggs

½–1 cup breadcrumbs

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

2 dashes of ground nutmeg

1 large bag of egg noodles (16 ounces)

2–3 cans of cream of mushroom soup (10.5 ounces each)

Water or milk, as needed to thin the soup into a creamy sauce

Email me your favorite family recipes at josephm@brewermediagroup.com