Michael's Kitchen Corner: Baking The Perfect Chocolate Layer Cake From Scratch

The last time I wandered into the Pulse's Kitchen Corner, it was to share some history and a love for homemade apple pie.

This time around, I'm staying with classic desserts with one of my all time favorites: chocolate cake.

Oh sure, it's easy to run to the grocery store and get a box of premade mix. And, to be fair, many of the box mixes make for some quite tasty cakes. But I'm someone who has always enjoyed making things from scratch.

As for why I picked chocolate cake this time around, the answers are simple: chocolate and cake. I mean seriously, can there be a better, more happy-making combination?

But the story behind chocolate cake begins long before anyone baked one. Ancient civilizations such as the Mayans and the Aztecs consumed cacao as a bitter, spiced beverage rather than a sweet dessert. When cacao reached Europe in the 16th century, sugar was added, and chocolate became a fashionable drink among the wealthy.

For centuries, chocolate remained mostly a beverage because cocoa was difficult to process. That changed in 1828 when Dutch chemist Coenraad Johannes van Houten developed a method for pressing cocoa butter from cacao beans, creating cocoa powder. This made chocolate more affordable and easier to incorporate into baked goods.

The first chocolate cakes were essentially traditional cakes flavored with cocoa powder. By the late 19th century, improvements in chocolate manufacturing made richer chocolate desserts possible. During the early 20th century, chocolate layer cakes became a staple of American bakeries and home kitchens. The introduction of packaged cocoa and baking chocolate by companies such as Hershey's helped make chocolate cake a household favorite.

Today, chocolate cake comes in countless forms—from dense flourless cakes to towering layer cakes—but its appeal remains the same: chocolate, sugar, and a little baking magic.

Classic Home-Baker Chocolate Cake

For the cake

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup hot coffee or hot water

For the frosting

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3½ cups powdered sugar

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3–4 tablespoons milk

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Stir in the hot coffee. The batter will be thin—this is normal. Divide the batter between the prepared pans. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Make the Frosting

Beat the butter until creamy. Add the powdered sugar and cocoa powder gradually. Mix in the vanilla and enough milk to achieve a spreadable consistency. Beat until light and fluffy.

Assemble

Place one cake layer on a serving plate. Spread a generous layer of frosting on top. Add the second layer and frost the top and sides. For an extra touch, garnish with chocolate shavings or a dusting of cocoa powder.

Home Baker's Tip: The hot coffee doesn't make the cake taste like coffee. Instead, it deepens and enhances the chocolate flavor, producing a richer, more bakery-style chocolate cake.

Enjoy with a cold glass of milk or a hot cup of coffee, the pairing that has made chocolate cake a favorite for generations.