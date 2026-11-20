Yikes, we missed it! Wednesday was National Thaw Day.

It’s always the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving Day, according to Butterball Turkey Talk Line expert Michael Maddox. The day serves as a reminder to give your bird enough time to thaw before the big meal.

The Butterball Turkey Talk line is celebrating its 45th year of talking turkey and Michael said the best way to thaw your turkey is in the refrigerator. “Thaw your turkey breast side up, in its unopened wrapper on a tray in the fridge,” he said.

The best temperature is40 degrees F or below. He said to allow at least one day of thawing for every 4 pounds of turkey.

“So, for example, if you have a 20-pound turkey it will take five days to thaw in the refrigerator. Keep the turkey in the original wrapper and place it on a tray. Cook the turkey within four days after thawing.”

Michael said it you find yourself pressed for time, you can use the water thawing method, although it requires more time and attention.

“Thaw the turkey breast side down, in its unopened wrapper, with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely,” he said. “Set your timer on your cellphone and change the water every 30 minutes and if turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep the turkey chilled. It can take 30 minutes of thawing per pound of turkey.”

If you find yourself stuck with a frozen turkey, another option is to purchase a fresh non-frozen turkey which Michael said is also available in stores.

Michael said Thanksgiving Day is a time to gather but also an opportunity to share the work. Families can cook the meal together. Guests can bring side dishes or pitch in afterwards putting things away and washing dishes. Certain side dishes can be made days ahead. Setting the table can also be done ahead of time making Thanksgiving Day less stressful.

According to the Butterball website, to prevent cross-contamination, keep raw turkey products always separated from other foods. This includes:

Your shopping cart and grocery bags

Your refrigerator

Anything you use to prepare (counters, cutting boards, utensils, etc.)

If you’re preparing turkey stuffing, keep it separated from the turkey until right before you cook. Never stuff a turkey the night before.

Michael and his wife are both Butterball Turkey Talk Line experts and he said they’ve both had their fair share of strange calls. He said he once spoke to a brand-new father who wanted to surprise his wife with a Thanksgiving dinner for her and their newborn.

I asked about how much it weighed,” he said. “And the father asked me the turkey or my son? I ended up learning all about the turkey and their newborn.”

According to Butterball’s annual holiday report, 84% of hosts plan to serve turkey this year. For more information visit: www.butterball.com, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or text 844-977-3456.

About the Butterball Turkey Talk Line

It all began in 1981, when six home economists worked the phones that holiday season to answer about 11,000 turkey-cooking questions. Since then, the Turkey Talk-Line has grown, both in number of calls answered and experts responding.

Open every November and December, their more than 50 experts answer more than 100,000 questions from households across the United States and Canada.