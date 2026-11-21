Thanksgiving is my favorite time of year.

A time when everyone seems to put aside their differences and sit across the table from each other in peace, basking in the glory of a feast to behold, chock full of everything from succulent casserole dishes, starches galore, sweet treats, and all the fixings a person could want.

Then there’s the Pièce de résistance and centerpiece of the entire holiday dinner: the beloved turkey.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday, helping spread the tradition nationwide; however, while there are reports that the turkey may have made an appearance at the famous 1621 harvest celebration in Plymouth, Massachusetts, it did not become popularized as a traditional Thanksgiving meal until writer Sarah Josepha Hale used it as the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving dinner in her novel Northwood, circa 1827.

Because of this, she is often referred to as the “Mother of Thanksgiving,” and almost two centuries later, the turkey has become synonymous with the beloved holiday, turning into a focal point for most traditional Thanksgiving meals, and certainly in my household.

My memories of Thanksgiving are special ones, stretching back decades to my childhood, with the entire family sitting at my Nan and Pap’s place on Claremont Avenue in East Ridge during the morning, and at my grandparents’ house on my father’s side on Shelby Street in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Two dueling Thanksgivings occurred each year, as the one at Nan and Pap’s was more traditional and mild-mannered, with the turkey at the center of the table and a spread of sides and Pap’s signature marshmallow-topped Sweet Potato Casserole.

Conversely, the Thanksgiving dinner at my father’s childhood home was a bit more of a wild rumpus, with my grandmother, who everyone lovingly referred to as Woo-Woo, hosting a series of family, guests, neighbors, and even distant cousins, most of whom I didn’t know, all popping in at random times with a smorgasbord of food.

Both had their own special place in my heart and hold decades of nostalgic memories for me, some of the best of my life, in fact. It is where my love for Turkey began, especially in watching my Pap carve it to perfection each year on Claremont while Nana prepared all the sides, fixins’, and succulent desserts.

Years later, I started tinkering with making my own turkey after I moved to Atlanta from Athens, after college at The University of Georgia, living on my own for the first time and looking for ways to make me feel at home and close to family when I was hours away from Chattanooga.

I developed what I have found to be the most succulent and perfectly cooked turkey, and have been making it for my entire family, creating new traditions every Thanksgiving for nearly a decade.

Without further ado, here are the instructions and ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Ingredients:

1 (18–20 lb) Butterball turkey, fully thawed

1 orange, quartered

1 lemon, quartered

1 whole garlic bulb, halved

1 large onion, quartered

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Fresh sage

2 packs of unsalted Land O Lakes butter, softened

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions for cooking:

You’ll want to first prepare the turkey by ensuring it’s properly thawed, then remove the neck and giblets, while patting the turkey softly with paper towels, ensuring it is as dry as it can get.

Allow it to sit at room temperature for an hour, and while that’s happening, preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.