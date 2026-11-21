Thanksgiving is my favorite time of year.
A time when everyone seems to put aside their differences and sit across the table from each other in peace, basking in the glory of a feast to behold, chock full of everything from succulent casserole dishes, starches galore, sweet treats, and all the fixings a person could want.
Then there’s the Pièce de résistance and centerpiece of the entire holiday dinner: the beloved turkey.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday, helping spread the tradition nationwide; however, while there are reports that the turkey may have made an appearance at the famous 1621 harvest celebration in Plymouth, Massachusetts, it did not become popularized as a traditional Thanksgiving meal until writer Sarah Josepha Hale used it as the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving dinner in her novel Northwood, circa 1827.
Because of this, she is often referred to as the “Mother of Thanksgiving,” and almost two centuries later, the turkey has become synonymous with the beloved holiday, turning into a focal point for most traditional Thanksgiving meals, and certainly in my household.
My memories of Thanksgiving are special ones, stretching back decades to my childhood, with the entire family sitting at my Nan and Pap’s place on Claremont Avenue in East Ridge during the morning, and at my grandparents’ house on my father’s side on Shelby Street in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Two dueling Thanksgivings occurred each year, as the one at Nan and Pap’s was more traditional and mild-mannered, with the turkey at the center of the table and a spread of sides and Pap’s signature marshmallow-topped Sweet Potato Casserole.
Conversely, the Thanksgiving dinner at my father’s childhood home was a bit more of a wild rumpus, with my grandmother, who everyone lovingly referred to as Woo-Woo, hosting a series of family, guests, neighbors, and even distant cousins, most of whom I didn’t know, all popping in at random times with a smorgasbord of food.
Both had their own special place in my heart and hold decades of nostalgic memories for me, some of the best of my life, in fact. It is where my love for Turkey began, especially in watching my Pap carve it to perfection each year on Claremont while Nana prepared all the sides, fixins’, and succulent desserts.
Years later, I started tinkering with making my own turkey after I moved to Atlanta from Athens, after college at The University of Georgia, living on my own for the first time and looking for ways to make me feel at home and close to family when I was hours away from Chattanooga.
I developed what I have found to be the most succulent and perfectly cooked turkey, and have been making it for my entire family, creating new traditions every Thanksgiving for nearly a decade.
Without further ado, here are the instructions and ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
Ingredients:
- 1 (18–20 lb) Butterball turkey, fully thawed
- 1 orange, quartered
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 1 whole garlic bulb, halved
- 1 large onion, quartered
- Fresh thyme
- Fresh rosemary
- Fresh sage
- 2 packs of unsalted Land O Lakes butter, softened
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Instructions for cooking:
- You’ll want to first prepare the turkey by ensuring it’s properly thawed, then remove the neck and giblets, while patting the turkey softly with paper towels, ensuring it is as dry as it can get.
- Allow it to sit at room temperature for an hour, and while that’s happening, preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- While the oven is preheating, you can begin preparing your herb compound butter that will go all over the top of the turkey and inside it, underneath the skin, which you have to stretch delicately or it could rip.
- To prepare the herb butter, you’ll need to soften the butter by either leaving it at room temperature or by microwaving it for 10 seconds. Chop your rosemary, sage, and thyme and add them to the softened butter mix, adding fresh black pepper and salt to taste.
- You’ll then want to season the turkey, gently loosening the skin over the breast without tearing it and spreading a generous amount of the herb butter underneath the skin and all over the rest of the bird, seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Now it’s time to stuff the cavity of the turkey with the orange, lemon, garlic, onion, and a few sprigs of thyme, rosemary, and sage.
Cooking Instructions:
- Make sure the oven is preheated to 325°F, then place the turkey breast-side up in a large roasting pan fitted with a rack, then tent the turkey loosely with aluminum foil to keep it from burning on top.
- Roast until the thickest part of the breast and innermost part of the thigh reach 165°F, roughly four and a half hours, basting throughout by taking the juices from the bottom of the pan and spreading them across the top and sides.
- Remove the foil during the final 45–60 minutes to allow the skin to become beautifully golden brown and continue to baste occasionally with the buttery pan drippings. When the turkey is done, let it rest for another hour before cutting into it or carving it up.
And voilà! There you have it. The perfect Turkey right in time for Thanksgiving. I always go with a bigger turkey, as I have a larger family and it also provides plenty of leftovers for those divine cold turkey sandwiches. I like mine with Dijon mustard, a little lettuce, and toasted, buttered bread.
While my grandparents have all passed since those golden days, what they have all instilled in me during those Thanksgiving dinners was a passion for family, connection, and a love for one another and your neighbor. I carry that with me to this day, and I also carry around their turkey recipe. While it’s evolved over the years, it has remained rooted in something familiar, timeless, and above all else, tasty. I hope it brings you joy, peace, and a long nap this holiday season.
If you have any Turkey recipes or favorite Thanksgiving dishes, please send them to me at: josephm@brewermediagroup.com