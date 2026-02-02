Patty's Kitchen Corner: Easy To Make Chili For When It’s Too Chilly Outside

There are probably endless ways to make beef chili.

I mention beef because I’m also a huge fan of white bean chicken chili, but the chicken I had in my refrigerator is currently in my slow cooker for soup later.

As soon as the cold weather moves in, I’m making my go-to pot of chili and chicken soup. Just like my easy spaghetti and meatball recipe, this basic chili recipe can be enhanced to your liking.

Nothing beats a nice bowl of hot chili when the temperature outside is below freezing.

My basic chili starts with:

1 McCormick chili powder packet (I use the mild packet)

1 pound of ground beef

1 can of diced tomatoes (14.5 ounces)

1 can of black beans, drained

1 can of sweet kernel corn, drained

½ cup diced onions

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

In a large pot, over high heat start browning the ground beef and onions. Once the meat is cooked add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Lower the heat to medium-high and let everything simmer for 15-20 minutes, cover and stir every few minutes.

At this point it’s done, but I like to lower the heat a bit more and just let it cook a while more. The longer it cooks the more intense the flavor.

I like my chili served over white rice and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and a dash of hot sauce.

What I’ve done in the past to enhance this recipe is use ½ pound of ground beef and ½ pound of smoked beef brisket that I purchased from a local barbeque restaurant. Or ½ pound of pulled pork, ½ pound ground beef and one diced Andouille sausage for a spicier bite. I prefer black beans, but you could use kidney beans or both.

Again, I’m not a professional cook, just a mere house cook. Most of what I cook, I learned on my own in my teenage years when I lived away from home. I didn’t have food network to watch back then although you could watch a few cooking shows on PBS, so I learned by trial and error.

Later, I learned some recipes from my mom, especially how to make certain Cuban recipes. But even then, I would tweak them to suit my taste. I like a bit more heat in my food, mom doesn’t.

Do you have a favorite chili recipe? Let me know. Email me at: PattyL@brewermediagroup.com