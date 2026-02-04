Patty's Kitchen Corner: Hot Chicken Soup For Those Cold Winter Days

It’s cold outside. My Miami born bones aren’t ready to handle being frozen all day and night.

It’s time for some chicken soup to warm up my insides. I’ve made chicken soup many times, but never in a crock pot slow cooker.

I’ve seen a few online recipes, and it seemed easy so I thought I would give it a try using the same spices when cooking it in a large pot.

Ingredients

1.5 pounds of boneless skinless fryer thighs

1 (32 ounce) bottle of chicken broth (4 cups)

¼ cup white wine

1 Goya Sazon pack

1 large potato sliced and chopped into bite size pieces

1 large carrot sliced

½ sweet onion diced

2 celery stalks sliced

2 small frozen corn cobs

1 teaspoon each of garlic and onion powder

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper

Throw all the ingredients into the slow cooker, add the broth and wine, cover and set to low. I placed everything in the crock pot at 8 a.m. and set it to low. Mom and I had dinner at 5 p.m.

This was incredibly easy and because of the lengthy time cooking the broth was able to develop deep, rich flavor. I prefer chicken thighs because they remain moist and tender and in the slow cooker, they pulled apart easily with a spoon. The corn cobs were easy to eat and had soaked up some of the broth as well.

I don’t think I’ll make chicken soup the old way ever again. This was just gathering everything together, toss it in the crock pot, turn it on, and see you later. That’s it!

Of course, there will plenty of leftover soup and chili I also made recently to keep us warm during this bitter cold weekend.

Do you have a favorite crock pot recipe? Or favorite meal to keep you warm? Let me know. Email me at PattyL@brewermediagroup.com