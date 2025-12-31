Patty's Kitchen Corner: Kick Off The New Year With Some Carne Con Papas

This dish reminded me of the days I spent living in the little Havana section of Miami. It was always my favorite dinner meal at home and at the local restaurants.

I would always beg my mom to make it at least once a month or more. It’s called Carne Con Papas.

Simply translated it’s meat and potatoes. But it’s not just cooking steak with potatoes. Carne Con Papas is more of a stew. Cooked in a rich tomato sauce that is perfect with a serving of white rice.

This past weekend I was able to recreate my childhood favorite using my slow cooker.

You’ll need:

2 pounds chuck roast

3-4 medium sized potatoes

Olive Oil

Adobo seasoning

Mojo

¼ cup white wine

1 cup of water

1 (8 ounce) can of tomato sauce

2 envelopes of Goya Sazon

1 teaspoon of cumin

½ green pepper, sliced

½ red pepper, sliced

½ white onion, sliced

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

1 bay leaf

The night before cut the chuck roast into cubes (about 1-2 inches). Marinate with mojo making sure it’s covered well with the sauce. Sprinkle the adobo seasoning over it, cover and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.

The following morning, drizzle some Olive oil into the bottom of the slow cooker. Massage the meat to make sure it has soaked up the marinade and toss the meat into the slow cooker.

Peel and cut the potatoes in half lengthwise and add them to the slow cooker. Add the sliced green and red peppers, sliced onions, garlic, water, wine and the remainder of the ingredients.

You can cook this on low for 6-8 hours or cook on high for 4-6 hours. I’ve been using a hybrid method. I started this at 11 a.m. on high. At 2 p.m. I stirred everything up and turned it to low. At 4 p.m. I stirred it again and turned it down to warm. Dinner was served at 5:15 p.m.

The meat was tender. We didn’t need a knife, and the sauce was delicious. The potatoes were tender yet still firm. I served it with white rice, which just soaked up the sauce in the best way possible.

This is mom approved. She didn’t speak until her plate was empty. She just kept looking my way and nodding periodically with a big smile.

This was such a simple way of making my favorite without needing to use a pressure cooker. Do you have a favorite slow cooker recipe you’d like to share? Email me at: PattyL@brewermediagroup.com