Patty's Kitchen Corner: Recreating The Classic (And Tasty) Tuna Casserole

I was looking through my pantry the other day and realized I had a lot of canned tuna.

I rummaged a bit further and checked my fridge and realized I had everything I needed to make a dish I haven’t made in about a decade – Tuna Casserole.

I used:

½ cup of milk

½ cup of diced sweet onions

1 can of condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups of cheddar cheese

¼ cup of Panko breadcrumbs

1 (12 ounce) can of solid Albacore chunk white tuna

2-1/2 cups of wide egg noodles (cooked and drained)

A dash of salt and pepper

Get the water boiling for your noodles. Once it’s boiling add a good amount of salt to the water and then add the pasta and cook until al dente tenderness. Drain the noodles. Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix one cup of cheddar cheese, milk, soup, tuna, onions and egg noodles together and place that into a casserole dish or roasting pan. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and the breadcrumbs over the mixture, add a little salt and pepper and place it in the oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes and enjoy.

This is a basic recipe and if you notice I left out the frozen peas a lot of people add to their casserole. I don’t like frozen or canned peas so, if I’m the one cooking, I leave them out. Now there are certain recipes where I do utilize peas, for example Cuban style arroz con pollo (chicken and rice). The rice and chicken are so flavorful you don’t really taste the peas.

You can swap out the tuna and mushroom soup with canned white chicken meat or rotisserie chicken meat and canned cream of chicken soup to make a chicken casserole. I would add some sliced canned mushrooms to this recipe.

I could have added mushrooms to my tuna casserole, but I didn’t have any in my pantry. This is a quick, easy and tasty dish. Perfect for the spring season.

Do you have a favorite casserole recipe you’d like to share. Email me at PattyL@brewermediagroup.com