Patty's Kitchen Corner: Slow Cooker Cuban Style Ox Tail Stew (Rabo Encendido)

It’s been a while since mom and I collaborated on a Cuban recipe.

She already taught me how to make traditional Arroz con Pollo, Sopa de Pollo (chicken soup), Carne con Papas (Cuban style beef stew), stewed yuca, Cuban style black beans (frijoles), Pernil (roasted pork shoulder), Tamal en Cazuela (tamale stew), and Sopa de platano (plantain soup).

But most of these recipes I shared were more than a year ago.

Lately, when we craved ox tail stew, I would go to my favorite Jamaican Restaurant, Fi Mi Pot, in Fort Oglethorpe and bring some home. For about $25 the ox tail came with rice and beans and a side of sweet fried plantains. It was enough to feed mom and I perfectly. While delicious, the flavors were more Jamaican than Cuban so the other day, I asked my mom what ingredients I needed to make ox tail stew at home.

Also, I’m somewhat scared of using a pressure cooker so I decided I would use our slow cooker instead. It’s less stressful to just toss in all the ingredients and leave it alone. The Carniceria Loa #7 store is near my house, and I knew I could find ox tail (rabo or sometimes called cola de res) there.

I made this recipe knowing I was serving the ox tail over rice and beans. You could add two carrots and a large potato, both cut into bite size chunks, making it more of a stand-alone stew.

You’ll need:

3.25 Pounds of oxtail

½ green bell pepper

½ red bell pepper

1 medium sized sweet onion

1 (8 ounce) can of tomato sauce

1 cup white wine

1 cup beef broth

3 tablespoons of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 packet of Sazon

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive Oil

The great thing about using a slow cooker is that you toss everything into the crock pot, turn it on, and let it cook. Add a little Olive oil into the crock pot to coat the bottom. Drop in the ox tail pieces. Slice each half of the bell peppers into thick pieces. Cut the onion into large slices and toss in the slow cooker. Add all your dry ingredients then your wet ingredients and garlic to wash everything down into the meat. Add salt and pepper to your liking. Another option is adding Cayenne pepper if you want to spice it up. Set it on low to cook for 6-8 hours or on high to cook for 4-6 hours. Serve over rice or with your choice of vegetables on the side.

The results was the traditional Cuban style ox tail stew I grew up eating in Miami. I made some rice and beans and served the meat on top of the rice. The meat was fall-off-the-bone tender, which is what you want when you make ox tail. The broth was flavorful, thick, with chunks of onions and peppers.

We had a lot of leftovers which I used to make pressed ox tail sandwiches and even ox tail tacos. Thank goodness we got several meals out of one recipe because the one downside was forgetting how high the price of beef had gotten. Those 3.25 pounds of tail cost me a little over $40.

I need to take advantage of learning how to make more Cuban food while I have my mom here to teach me. Next up, picadillo? Maybe Ropa Vieja or possibly make a dessert flan. Now that sounds yummy.