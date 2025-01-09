A Lost Story Long Overdue To Be Told And Some Very Fine Whiskey, Too

Shelbyville, Tennessee is recognized as the center for the Tennessee Walking Horse industry. The town has hosted the annual Tennessee Walking Horse National celebration, a prestigious equestrian event, since 1939.

But not many people know that Shelbyville is also home to a whiskey distillery to what was once deep secret, until now. It’s been called "the greatest story never told."

In 2016, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Fawn Weaver traveled to Tennessee to do some research on a man named Nearest Green. Everyone called him Uncle Nearest. Weaver and a team of journalists, historians, archivists, archeologists, conservators and genealogists logged more than 3,000 hours of collective research. They found roughly 10,000 original artifacts and documents from six different states shedding light on the untold story of Uncle Nearest.

During a recent visit to Nearest Green Distillery, our tour guide, Xavier Northcutt, recounted the amazing story of a once enslaved African American. Uncle Nearest worked for Reverend Dan Call by making whiskey on his farm located just outside of Lynchburg. Although not highly mentioned, everyone knew Uncle Nearest was a skilled distiller. He used sugar maple charcoal to filter the whiskey, a process that was used to filter water in Africa for centuries.

Northcutt explained this processing method is still used today and is known as the Lincoln County Process. It is the only difference between bourbon and Tennessee whiskey. During the time he worked for the reverend, Uncle Nearest started mentoring a young, orphaned boy who also worked on the farm.

After the civil war, Nearest was a free man but chose to continue working at the distillery. The young man continued to learn from Uncle Nearest and was successful in selling the whiskey in several communities. Eventually the young man bought the distillery from Reverend Call and named Uncle Nearest his first Master Distiller, making Uncle Nearest the first African American Master Distiller.

By this time Uncle Nearest had retired but his sons Lewis, Eli and George all continued the tradition of making whiskey for the young man. So did Uncle Nearest’s grandsons Charlie and Ott.

The young businessman went on to be known as one of the most famous whiskey makers in the world. Today we all know him as Jack Daniel.

Northcutt said Weaver founded the Nearest Green Foundation to honor his legacy. Weaver also launched the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey brand in 2017 making her the first African American woman to head a major spirits brand and opened the Nearest Green Distillery in 2019. It is also the first spirit brand with an all-female Executive team.

Uncle Nearest couldn’t read or write but he honed his skills and became one of the wealthiest African Americans in Lynchburg, Tennessee immediately following the end of slavery.

Northcutt took us outside the distillery which sits on 458 acres and was once a Tennessee Walking Horse Ranch. He said the distillery honors Uncle Nearest by continuing to produce award-winning whiskey. He added the distillery also plays homage to the walking horse industry, the women’s right movement and certain treats made in the state.

Our tour started with a quick stop at the concession stand where Northcutt highlighted all the treats. He talked about the Goo Goo clusters and how they originated in Nashville. He said Goo was short for Grand Ole Opry. Cotton candy was another Nashville invention. They sell Moon Pies and Little Debbie snacks made here in Chattanooga. He said Mountain Dew started as a mixer with whiskey and was invented by Barney and Ally Hartman before the Pepsi-Cola Company purchased it and removed the alcohol creating the soft drink.