Sip And Celebrate The Return Of Summer At The Chattanooga Cocktail Festival

The Chattanooga Cocktail Festival is returning to the First Horizon Pavilion this on Friday, June 27, bringing an unforgettable evening blending expertly crafted cocktails, local eats, live entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Cocktail enthusiasts are invited to experience ten sample-sized signature cocktails, each bursting with unique flavors and creativity.

Guests will escape the heat and socialize under the cover of First Horizon Pavilion with tasty fun-size drinks as well as non-alcoholic tastings from Cantrip, Chuala, Spritz Del Conte, and Stella Rosa.

Food will be available for purchase from El Taco Boss, Johnny Poppers, Joyful Hearts Cafe, and Clever Alehouse.

Limited tickets are available. Don't miss out on this epic evening of cocktails, community, and summer vibes.

Tickets for the Chattanooga Cocktail Festival are on sale now at chattanoogacocktailfest.com. Groups can take advantage of special pricing with Party Packs – purchase 6 or more General Admission tickets for a discounted rate.

This event is not only a celebration of fine summer spirits, but also a way to support the local community. A portion of the proceeds from Chattanooga Cocktail Festival will benefit The Chattanooga Market.

Event Details:

Event: Chattanooga Cocktail Festival

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Location: First Horizon Pavilion - 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga

General Admission: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tickets & Information: chattanoogacocktailfest.com

This event is strictly 21+. No children or pets will be admitted, and all guests must show a ticket and a valid ID for entry to the festivities.