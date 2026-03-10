Chattanooga’s Only Local St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Returns Saturday, March 14

The Scenic City’s favorite homegrown St. Patrick’s Day tradition is back and bigger than ever.

The 3rd Annual Nooga Leprechaun Crawl returns Saturday, March 14, from 3:00 pm to 3:00 am, bringing together locals and visitors for Chattanooga’s only truly local pub crawl. This year’s crawl features 20+ participating bars and restaurants across the Northshore, Downtown, and Southside neighborhoods.

Participants receive a wristband that grants no cover charge at all stops and access to crawl-exclusive specials at every location. Live entertainment including DJs, live music, and karaoke will be happening throughout the night. They even have a post crawl Diner Spot for the crawlers.

"We started these pub crawls for one simple reason: Chattanooga deserves nights out that feel like home. Most big-city pub crawls are run by out-of-town companies that blow into town for one weekend, take the money, and leave," explained Nooga Nightlife owner Jason McCarty. "We’re different.We live here. We drink here. We cheer for the Mocs, eat at the same spots year-round, and know the people pouring your drinks by name."

The Nooga Leprechaun Crawl gives Chattanoogans (and visitors who want the real experience) an easy, fun excuse to:

Try a bar or restaurant they’ve never stepped into before

Walk away with a new favorite spot (and maybe a new friend)

Get rewarded with crawl-exclusive specials and no cover charge just for showing up with a wristband

"Every wristband sold puts real dollars directly into the hands of local businesses that keep our neighborhoods alive," McCarty continued. "When you crawl with us, you’re not just partying, you’re helping keep the lights on at The Big Chill, Home Bar, Southside Social, and every other independent spot that makes Chattanooga feel like home. We do this because we love this city…and we love seeing people discover it one drink, one conversation, one new favorite bar at a time."

How the crawl works: the event is completely free-flowing, crawl at your own pace, start anywhere, backtrack as much as you like. Wristbands and the official crawl map/list of stops and specials are picked up at one of the three official check-in locations:

Northshore – The Big Chill & Grill (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Downtown – Home Bar & Restaurant (5:15 PM – 8:00 PM)

Southside – Whiskey Cowgirl (8:15 PM – Midnight)

Stops are grouped geographically for easy walking, with many within short distance of each other.

Transportation tip: for safe and easy movement, many crawlers use GoCarts electric shuttles (running 6:00 PM – Midnight). They are not officially part of the event due to high demand and wait times, but GoCart is recommended for anyone looking to hop between neighborhoods quickly.

Ticket Information:

Tier 1 wristbands are SOLD OUT

Tier 2 Early Bird wristbands: still available, but selling quickly

Full price: $20 after March 11, 2026

Group discount: $2 off per wristband for groups of 6+ (auto-applied in cart)

Tickets and full details are available at www.NoogaPubCrawl.com/Leprechaun