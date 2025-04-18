Chattanooga Beer Fest Returns Saturday, May 24th To The Southside

Organizers of the Chattanooga Beer Fest have announced the 2025 date: Saturday, May 24th at the First Horizon Pavilion.

The festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price. It’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves.

This celebration of craft beer brings together an abundance of local and regional breweries who are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a fifth year.

The 2025 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented by New Realm Brewing Company.

For a fifth year, Chattanooga Beer Fest will host dozens of breweries from around the region. While the list is still being cultivated, breweries are being added every day and the current lineup can be viewed on ChattanoogaBeerFest.com.

Bell’s Brewery (Kalamazoo, MI)

Blackhorse Brewery (Clarksville)

Blake's Hard Ciders (Armada, MI)

Cide Chicks Cider Company (Gatlinburg)

Copperhill Brewery (Copperhill)

3 Floyds Brewing (Munster, IN)

Founders Brewing (Grand Rapids, MI)

Gatlinburg Brewing (Gatlinburg)

Hutton & Smith (Chattanooga)

Iron Forge Brewing (Sevierville)

Jackalope Brewing (Nashville)

Lagunitas Brewing Company (Petaluma, CA)

Mean King Brewing (Chattanooga)

Monkey Town Brewing (Dayton)

Naked River Brewing (Chattanooga)

New Belgium (Asheville, NC)

New Realm Brewing (Atlanta)

Oddstory Brewing (Chattanooga)

Rhinegeist Brewing (Cincinnati)

Tanasi Brewing (Chattanooga)

ennessee Brew Works (Nashville)

Wiseacre Brewing (Memphis)

5 Wits Brewing (Chattanooga)

Yee-Haw Brewing (Knoxville)

The Barley Mob (Chattanooga)

Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. No tokens or additional funds are needed past the ticket price. Tickets are $48 in advance or $58 at the door, while available.

Adding to the festival, patrons can shop with a sampling of artists and makers from Chattanooga Market—several dozen. Local eats will be a part, as well including El Mason and JT’s Burger Box. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

The music line-up for the event boasts Milele Roots, a terrific reggae band performing from 12-3pm. From the stage you can expect a heartfelt performance of original music and rendition of classic reggae from: Steel Pulse, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Third World, Toots and the Maytals, The Mighty Diamonds, Augustus Pablo, The Skatelites, Black Uhuru, The Specials etc... Expect a nod to Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, The Band, Neil young, Tom Petty and Hip Hop classics with a reggaelicious twist!

The proceeds from Chattanooga Beer Fest will benefit the non-profit 501(c)(3) Chattanooga Market.

Tickets are now on sale hattanoogaBeerFest.com.

Price - $48 advance

Saturday, May 24th

First Horizon Pavilion

Noon to 3pm

*This is an Over 21 only event; a valid legal ID is required for admission.