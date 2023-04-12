Chattanooga Beer Fest Returns To The First Horizon Pavilion May 27th

The Chattanooga Beer Fest will return Saturday, May 27th to the First Horizon Pavilion.

The festival is a celebration of craft beer offering attendees unlimited samples from all participating brewers at one flat ticket price. It’s a great way to not only sample unique craft beers, but also an opportunity to talk directly with the brewers themselves.

This celebration of craft beer brings together an abundance of local and regional breweries who are excited to offer their best and newest brews to festival attendees for a third year.

For a third year, Chattanooga Beer Fest will host dozens of breweries from around the region. While the list is still being cultivated, breweries are being added every day and the current lineup can be viewed on ChattanoogaBeerFest.com.

Each patron will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample from all of the breweries. No tokens or additional funds are needed past the ticket price. Tickets are $48 in advance or $58 at the door, while available.

The 2023 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented by Hutton & Smith Brewing Company this year. Additional participants include:

Black Abbey (Nashville)

Bold Rock (Charlotte, NC)

Cherry Street Brewing (Chattanooga)

Five Wits Brewing (Chattanooga)

Highland Brewing (Asheville, NC)

Gatlinburg Brewing Company

Monkey Town Brewing Company (Dayton)

Naked River Brewing (Chattanooga)

Odd Story Brewing (Chattanooga)

Sycamore Brewing (Charlotte, NC)

Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville)

Wanderlinger Brewing (Chattanooga)

Wiseacre Brewing (Memphis)

The Barley Mob Brewers Club (Chattanooga).

Additional breweries are being confirmed, and will be updated periodically.

Adding to the festival, patrons can shop with a sampling of artists and makers from Chattanooga Market—several dozen. Local eats will be a part, as well, with two popular food trucks. Jonny Poppers (fantastic burgers) and I Love Tacos. Additional snacks and treats such as Freaky Funnels will be available too. Water and soft drink options will be onsite—organizers encourage participants to sample alcohol safely.

The music line-up for the event boasts FlashDrive an energetic, versatile, and talented 7-member cover band based out of Chattanooga. With years of musical experience behind them, they enjoy entertaining audiences by playing Top 40 dance tunes from 10 different genres (classic rock, rock, pop, funk, disco, R&B, folk, indie, alternative, modern country) covering 7 decades of music.

A portion of the proceeds from Chattanooga Beer Fest will benefit the non-profit Chattanooga Market.