Chattanooga Kicks Off Summer With The Nooga Summer Crawl This Saturday

Get ready to sip, dance, and soak up the summer vibes at the Nooga Summer Crawl, Chattanooga’s only local summer pub crawl, happening this Saturday, June 28.

Throw on your loudest tropical shirt, short shorts, and sunglasses for an unforgettable night of tropical fun across 18+ of Chattanooga’s hottest bars from Southside to Downtown.

More than eighteen different locations will be offering no cover charges with exclusive drink specials at every stop and live entertainment including DJs, live bands, karaoke, and more.

The unique crawl route will start on the Southside at Whiskey Cowgirl and Skate Station at Chattanooga Choo Choo, move to Downtown, and then end with late-night Southside parties

This Nooga Summer Crawl proudly benefits the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, which provides free mental, behavioral, educational, and social support to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Despite weather challenges during the last crawl, organizers are thrilled to partner again to ensure every sip supports this incredible cause.

Among the highlights of the crawl include:

Pool Party with DJ Jazzy J at Whiskey Cowgirl

Late Night Luau Party with Cuatro Cinco & DJ Chi at Southside Social

Distillery Divas Drag Show at Gate 11 Distillery

Karaoke at Sing It or Wing It

Live Music from Deep Fried Five at Hifi Clyde’s on Main

DJ Shoey at No Hard Feelings

Plus more events and fun at Home Bar, Hoptown Southside, Bollywood Tacos, Goodfella’s Pizzeria | Wiseguys Lounge, Moxy Nooga, Hutton & Smith Brewery, The Bitter Alibi, The Dragon Lounge, Granny’s Bar, Bless Yer Heart, and additional spots.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Locations: Southside to Downtown and back to Southside

Dress Ideas: Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, and summer swagger

Wristbands: $10 in advance, $15 day of

Presented by Nooga Nightlife this crawl is the ultimate way to support local businesses, beat the summer heat, and party with friends old and new. Don’t miss Chattanooga’s most epic summer event.

For more information and tickets, visit NoogaPubCrawl.com/SummerCrawl/.