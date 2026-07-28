Saturday's Chattanooga Margarita Festival Is The Ultimate Margarita Throwdown

The Chattanooga Margarita Festival brings together the city’s favorite restaurants and bars as they shake, stir, and serve their signature margaritas — all competing for the title of Best Margarita in Chattanooga.

The fun takes place Saturday, August 1st at the First Horizon Pavilion from 5-8 PM, with VIP early entry at 4:30 PM.

Whether you like your margs salted, spicy, frozen, or fruity, you’ll find your perfect pour here. Entry includes 10 mini margaritas, so you can taste your way through the competition and vote for your favorite.

Enjoy the DJ-led music experience, capture the moment at the Margarita Fest photobooth, and join in on fun giveaways throughout the night. Local food vendors will be serving up delicious bites (available for purchase) to keep you fueled between sips.

Your $54 general admission ticket includes 10 handcrafted margarita samples, along with plenty of festival fun including DJ-led entertainment, access to your favorite food trucks, photo ops, and more — everything you need for an unforgettable day!

Want to take your night to the next level? Upgrade to the $95 VIP Experience! With your VIP Ticket, you’ll get everything included in General Admission plus extra perks:

30 minutes early entry - no lines!

13 Margarita Samples (3 more than GA!)

Access to the Snack Zone, with complimentary light bites and seating.

The festival benefits The Chattanooga Market, the region’s largest producer-only marketplace. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, we were established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. They offer entrepreneurs who are hand-making, growing or otherwise creating their own goods a low-cost environment to start, grow and expand their business.

Get tickets and peruse the full list of participating vendors at chattanoogafestivals.com/chattmarg