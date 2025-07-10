Chattanooga's Gate Eleven Distillery Expands Distribution Statewide Across Tennessee

Gate Eleven Distillery, Chattanooga’s independent craft distillery known for its award-winning spirits, is proud to announce expanded distribution across the entire state of Tennessee — from the peaks of the Smoky Mountains to the banks of the Mississippi River.

This milestone marks a major step forward for founders Bill and Wanda Lee and their vision to grow Gate Eleven’s presence throughout the Southeast, introducing more people to the brand’s high-quality, small-batch spirits that celebrate the region’s deep roots in craft and hospitality.

Fueling this momentum is Gate Eleven Gin’s recent Platinum Medal win at the 2025 SIP Awards — one of only three gins in the United States and eight worldwide to earn the competition’s highest honor this year. The distillery’s spirits have also won big at other prestigious international competitions including: Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Gold at the UK Gin Masters, helping to build broader recognition for this Chattanooga-based brand.

“Our roots are here in Tennessee, but our spirit is bigger than one city,” said Bill Lee, Co-Founder and Head Distiller at Gate Eleven Distillery. “This statewide expansion means more Tennesseans can discover our spirits — whether they’re raising a glass in Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville, or right here at our tasting room in Chattanooga. And it’s only the beginning as we grow thoughtfully across the Southeast.”

Together, Bill and Wanda Lee have turned their passion for craft distilling into a destination for locals and travelers alike at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal. As Gate Eleven’s botanical formulator and distiller, Wanda Lee draws on her deep expertise to craft the unique botanical blends that define the distillery’s standout gins and other spirits — a dedication to quality that continues to earn recognition far beyond Tennessee.

“As we grow, we stay true to our roots and the meticulous process that sets Gate Eleven apart,” said Wanda Lee. “I’m excited for more people to experience the care and craft that go into every bottle as we expand across Tennessee and look ahead to the Southeast.”

With new distribution partnerships and sales staff in place, Gate Eleven’s full range of spirits — including its Platinum-winning gin, vodka, rum, agave spirits, absinthe, and whiskey — is now available at more liquor stores, bars, and restaurants statewide.

To learn more about Gate Eleven’s spirits and find a bottle near you, visit www.gate11distillery.com.