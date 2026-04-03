Chattanooga Whiskey Celebrates With A Special Founder's 14th Anniversary Blend

Formulated each year by Chattanooga Whiskey founder Tim Piersant to commemorate their anniversary, Founder's Anniversary Blend is a solera-style expression blended from their three one-of-a-kind charred oak solera barrels.

Blended of whiskeys distilled in both Chattanooga and Lawrenceburg, IN, this combination of traditional and innovative recipes showcases the dynamic balance between multiple styles and sources of whiskey, each one symbolic of their past, present, and future!

Located within their Riverfront Distillery, thee Solera Room enshrines three unique whiskey styles, all of which utilize their version of the time-honored solera blending process.

1816: The Past contains 625 Gallons of straight bourbon whiskey with notes of maple syrup, English toffee, and toasted oak. This year’s 1816 Solera fill contains a Chattanooga-distilled version of the historic 1816 recipe, which was previously sourced. Instead of unmalted rye, this version contains their slow-toasted malted rye.

contains 625 Gallons of straight bourbon whiskey with notes of maple syrup, English toffee, and toasted oak. This year’s 1816 Solera fill contains a Chattanooga-distilled version of the historic 1816 recipe, which was previously sourced. Instead of unmalted rye, this version contains their slow-toasted malted rye. 91: The Present is their signature Tennessee high malt recipe, containing 4,000 gallons of straight bourbon whiskey with notes of butterscotch pudding, peaches & cream, and orange blossom. From 2019 to 2025, approximately 3,500 barrels of their Signature Barrel 91 recipe have moved through this iconic barrel.

is their signature Tennessee high malt recipe, containing 4,000 gallons of straight bourbon whiskey with notes of butterscotch pudding, peaches & cream, and orange blossom. From 2019 to 2025, approximately 3,500 barrels of their Signature Barrel 91 recipe have moved through this iconic barrel. Infinity: The Future features an evolving blend of innovative recipes distilled at their experimental and riverfront production distilleries. It contains 1,645 gallons of a blend of straight whiskeys featuring notes of blackberry cobbler, molasses, and ginger. For its fourth fill (and third top-up), this barrel was filled with a Tennessee-grown wheat whiskey made with two varieties of slow-toasted wheat.

After each year’s Founder's Blend is complete, our distilling team refills each tank with newly mature barrels, where they will quietly marry until the following year.

Founder's 14th Anniversary Blend Details

Mash Bill: 45% SB091, 31% 1816RES, 24% INFINITY

Age: Greater than 2 Years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: 53 Gallon, Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Finish: 3 Separate Charred Oak Solera Barrels

Batch Size: 9-11 Barrels

Style: A Blend of Straight Whiskeys

Tasting Notes: Maraschino cherry, honey graham cracker, cream cheese frosting, and spiced walnut

Founder's 14th Anniversary Blend will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, April 10th, for $59.99.