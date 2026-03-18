Chattanooga Whiskey Deep Cuts: What Is Single Pot Still Whiskey?

St. Patrick's Day may have come and gone, but good Irish-influenced whiskey is here to stay.

And the master distillers at Chattanooga Whiskey are big fans of Ireland’s most distinctive whiskey style, Single Pot Still. Such big fans, they made their own Experimental Batch inspired by it.

In February 2026, they released Batch 047: Single Pot Still: their small, five-barrel Experimental Batch inspired by Ireland’s most distinctive whiskey style.

Single pot still whiskey’s relatively straightforward name is from two relatively straightforward requirements: it’s made on a pot still and it’s made at a single distillery.

But aside from that, what exactly makes single pot still so special…and so delicious? Not surprisingly, it starts with the ingredients.

Famous for its inclusion of both malted barley and unmalted barley, single pot still’s flavor profile is unmistakably grain-forward. It’s thick and creamy on the palate and laced with a lively peppery spice in the finish (white pepper, ginger, clove). This character is preserved by a traditional, flavor-forward pot distillation, which allows the full flavor of these ingredients to persist within the spirit.

The History of Single Pot Still

Though single pot still has now become one of the world’s most celebrated whiskey categories, its roots are a bit more transactional than poetic. Back in 1785, King George III levied a heavy tax on malted barley in order to gather revenue from both brewers and distillers. Irish distillers responded practically, by adjusting their recipes, and using just enough malted barley to enzymatically convert the grain’s starch to sugar, and substituting the rest with untaxed raw barley. The move cut costs dramatically—and somewhat unexpectedly—birthed a richer, spicier, creamier flavor profile.

When the tax was finally repealed in 1855, single pot still had already amassed a dedicated following, and the use of raw barley stuck. From there, the style continued to flow freely into global markets for much of the 19th century. That trend continued until the mid-20th-century, when the dominance of column-distilled spirits began to take hold, tastes began to shift toward lighter blends, and America’s Prohibition began to impact Ireland’s whiskey exports.

Even after prohibition, the lull in demand persisted through the 1980s until recently when, in 2014, an Irish whiskey renaissance brought the style roaring back to prominence. Due to that resurgence, The Irish Whiskey Technical File codified rules to protect and define the style, cementing single pot still as a legally distinct and proudly Irish category:

Distilled in copper pot stills at a single distillery

At least 30% malted barley in the mash

At least 30% unmalted (raw) barley

Up to 5% other cereals (oats, rye, etc.) allowed

Distilled to no more than 94.8% ABV

Matured minimum 3 years in wooden casks (≤700 L) on the island of Ireland

Despite the many requirements that define it, two stand out above the rest: unmalted barley and pot still distillation. Unmalted barley brings the signature peppery spice and that thick, almost dairy-like mouthfeel unique to this style. Pot still distillation, in turn, preserves the grain’s bold, robust character at the forefront.

Which leads us to Chattanooga Whiskey’s version: Batch 047. For this batch, they wanted to honor every one of these traditional requirements, without straying too far from their Tennessee roots and high malt leanings.

Batch 047, from Grain-to-Glass

Let’s start with the mash bill. Each of Batch 047’s grains were selected to bring an authentic Irish flavor profile, yet each add characteristics unique to Chattanooga Whiskey version.