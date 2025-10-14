Chattanooga Whiskey Distillers To Unveil Bottled in Bond: Fall 2021 Vintage

Get ready to "Fall: in love with Chattanooga Whiskey's newest bottled in bond vintage, Fall 2021 Vintage will be available at the their Experimental Distillery on Thursday, October 16.

Bottled in Bond: Fall 2021 Vintage features four mash bills, all distilled and barreled between July 2021 and December 2021, and contains yet another new mash bill for the series: SB104.

Simple yet aromatically-rich, SB104 was a standout in their blending process, adding a bright spice, subtle fruit, and a baked-pastry quality that worked seamlessly with the other mash bills.

They describe it as taking the other three mash bills, brushing them with a fruit glaze, and then baking them like a cake.

All together, these four recipes work in harmony to create a cozy, cold-weather sipper with notes of cinnamon sugar donut, cheesecake, fig jam, and toasted oak.

Fall 2021 Vintage Details

Mash Bill: 30% SB091 + 20% B005 + 30% SB055 + 20% SB104

Age: Greater than 4 Years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon

Batch Size: 10-12 Barrels

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes: Cinnamon sugar donut, cheesecake, fig jam, and toasted oak

Each distilling season, Chattanooga Whiskey's distillers select a handful of their favorite Experimental high malt recipes and scale them up to their Riverfront Distillery for use in their Single Barrel Series and Bottled in Bond expressions.

Each Bottled in Bond vintage isolates select whiskeys from one distilling season – Spring (Jan - June) or Fall (July - Dec) – and utilizes a wide variety of mash bills from each period to create expressions not possible from a single recipe.

Each blend is a collaborative effort between all of their distillers, crafted to showcase the complexity and range of their Tennessee High Malt style.

Learn more about Chattanooga Whiskey at www.chattanoogawhiskey.com.