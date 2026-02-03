Chattanooga Whiskey Distillery Unveils Irish Influenced Batch 047: Single Pot Still

Modeled after Ireland’s most distinctive (and specific) whiskey style, Chattanooga Whiskey's Batch 047: Single Pot Still was crafted with unmalted barley for signature texture and flavor, oats for grain complexity, and pot distillation for that classic spirit quality.

Although their distilling team set out to make an authentic Single Pot Still-style whiskey, they also wanted it to feel unmistakably “Chatt Whiskey.” That meant “coloring” each step—from mashing to distillation to aging—with a unique mix of traditional and innovative decisions.

For the mash, their team selected a few standout grains: a world-renowned floor-malted barley from one of the oldest malthouses in the UK, a new unmalted (raw) barley variety from Tennessee called Calypso, and a “naked” malted oat from Asheville’s Riverbend Malthouse (hilariously nicknamed Streaker Oats). Together, the grains capture the unmistakable silky texture and spice-forward character of the style.

For distillation, they turned to their 100-gallon Experimental copper pot still, opting for a fuller-flavored double distillation, rather than the triple distillation process used by many Irish distilleries. By stopping at two runs, more of the grain, malt, and fermentation character is carried through into the final spirit.

Finally, for aging, they again drew inspiration from both Irish and American techniques. While most Irish single pot still whiskeys typically build their depth from ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, Batch 047 is matured in a blend of new charred oak casks—long seasoned and custom toasted—for extra depth and dimension. The result keeps the tradition’s signature character while adding a distinctly American sweetness and depth.

BATCH 047 QUICK FACTS

Mash Bill: Floor Malted Barley, Calypso Unmalted Barley, Pale Malted Barley, Hulless Malted Oats

Proof: 95 (47.5% Alc/Vol)

Distillation: 2 Times

Still Type: 100 Gallon Pot Still

Age: Greater Than 4 Years

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels, 53 Gallon

Batch Size: 5 Barrels

Style: Straight Malt Whiskey

Tasting Notes: Toasted granola, baked pear, gingersnap cookie, vanilla icing, with a long, creamy finish

Find Batch 047: Irish Pot Still at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery at 1439 Market Street starting Thursday, February 5. They only made five barrels, so stop by soon.

Learn more about Chattanooga Whiskey at chattanoogawhiskey.com