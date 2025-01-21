Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 042: Amaro Barrel Finished Rye

It's all for the love of rye, as Chattanooga Whiskey unveils the latest in their experimental series with Amaro Barrel Finished Rye.

Experimental Batch 042 explores the complementary flavors of pot distilled rye malt whiskey finished within their very own amaro liqueur casks.

Made from a five-grain mash bill, this finished whiskey was made with four varieties of malted rye, including a cherrywood smoked malted rye and a dark roasted caramel malted rye.

Aged for over four years, the whiskey was finished for three months in barrels that previously held their own German-style amaro.

Together, the whiskey and finishing barrel showcase a harmonious one-of-a-kind flavor profile that is brimming with sweet and spicy characteristics perfect for the winter months.

What Is Amaro?

Derived from the Italian word for bitter (amaro), spirit amari are simply "bittered spirits".

Made in a wide variety of styles and flavors, amari often feature a complex, proprietary botanical blend and are generally served before or after meals to either stimulate the appetite (aperitif) or enhance digestion (digestif).

Chattanooga Whiskey's Amaro Finishing Casks are extremely unique, in that they come from the distillery itself. Made in the German-style, their amaro was originally infused with fourteen botanicals (including dried bilberries, sour cherries, star anise, and sarsaparilla) and sweetened with dark candi syrup.

Finished for three months, the sweet and spicy amaro liqueur barrels enhance the malty, baking spice characteristics of the pot distilled rye, resulting in a whiskey that's sure to please the most adventurous and discerning lovers of rye.

Batch 042 Details

Mash Bill: Pale Malted Rye (2 Types), Smoked Malted Rye, Yellow Corn, Caramel Malted Rye

Age: 4 Years

Proof: 110 (55% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Custom Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gal

Finishing Cooperage: German-style Amaro Liqueur Barrels

Finishing Time: 3 Months

Batch Size: 4 Barrels

Style: Straight Rye Malt Whiskey Finished in Amaro Barrels

Tasting Notes: Aged fruit cake, star anise, pumpernickel rye bread, & tobacco leaf

Experimental Batch 042: Amaro Barrel Finished Rye will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, January 23, for $69.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks..