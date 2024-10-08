Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Their New Bottled In Bond Fall 2020 Vintage

Fall is in the air, and Chattanooga Whiskey celebrates that changing of the seasons with the eighth release in their celebrated Bottled in Bond series.

The Fall 2020 Vintage was crafted to showcase the fall and winter flavors imparted by multiple roasted bourbon mash bills - all distilled and barreled between July and December of 2020.

This seasonally-inspired vintage also features a new mash bill to their BIB series - "SB101."

Named after the 101st barrel filled at their Experimental Distillery, SB101 was initially released in 2020 and quickly scaled to their Riverfront Distillery just a month later. It was that good.

Four years later, SB101 shows off why they picked it in the first place. This five-grain mash bill works in harmony with the other mash bills in the blend to amplify chocolate and toffee flavors, complementing the cooler weather of the fall and winter seasons and making their Fall 2020 Vintage the perfect dram to cozy up with.

FALL 2020 VINTAGE

Barreled from July - December 2020

Mash Bill: 40% SB055, 40% B005, 20% SB101

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon

Age: Greater than 4 Years

Fermentation: Attemperated, 7 Days

Batch Size: 10-12 Barrels

Filtration: Non-Chill

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting notes: Oatmeal raisin cookie, root beer, chocolate malt, pecan pie, and sweet hay. Full bodied and approachable.

Bottled in Bond: Fall 2020 Vintage will be available at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery for $52.99 beginning on Thursday, October 10.

Visit their store locator to find Chattanooga Whiskey near you. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.