Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Experimental Batch 039: Harvest Bourbon

Chattanooga Whiskey wants to welcome everyone to the harvest season with their new seven-grain high malt bourbon.

Experimental Batch 039 explores a wide array of flavors imparted by non-traditional whiskey grains, including malted rice, oats, and triticale.

Classically speaking, bourbon whiskey is a spirit made from four major grains: corn, rye, wheat, and barley. While these grains provide the familiar bourbon-y flavors that we all know and love, Chattanooga Whiskey's distillers wanted to explore a completely different side of bourbon, made from a completely new 'palette' of flavor grains.

Aged for over five years in three different types of oak barrels, each seasoned, charred, and toasted to various lengths and levels that were specifically selected to complement the characteristics of the underlying alt-grain mash bill.

Distillers chose a variety of casks that would elevate the floral and toasty flavors of raw and malted rice, the creamy notes of malted oats, and the sweet and spicy impact of malted triticale.

The result is an entirely new style of high malt bourbon worthy of exploration and your next harvest moon celebration.

Batch 039: Harvest Bourbon Details

Mash Bill: 60% Yellow Corn, 10% Malted Triticale, 9% Malted Rice, 9% Malted Oats, 7% Jasmine Rice, 3% Malted Barley, 2% Malted Rye

Distillation: Double Pot

Age: 5 Years

Proof: 115 (57.5% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: 53 Gallon: #3 Char, 18 Mo. Seasoned (33%), #3 Char + Toast Profile “91” (33%), #1 Char + Toast Profile “91”, 18 Mo. Seasoned (33%)

Batch Size: 6 Barrels

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes: Snickerdoodle cookie, fruit cake, oatmeal creme pie, horchata, and rice pudding

Experimental Batch 039: Harvest Bourbon will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, August 2, for $69.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.