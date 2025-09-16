Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 045: Experimental Kola Infused Whiskey

Inspired by Chattanooga’s long history of “cola” production, Batch 045: Kola Infused hits shelves exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, September 18th.

Before cola became a global phenomenon, it was brewed in apothecaries and soda fountains across the American South. But it was in Chattanooga where cola truly fizzed to life: Chattanooga put cola in a bottle, made it portable, and turned it into a legacy.

This Experimental Batch is a throwback to that time when all-natural infusions (including those with real kola nut) were the norm. Kola Infused merges the flavors of classic 19th and 20th century American cola with the complementary flavors of high malt bourbon.

So what is the difference between “cola” and “kola”? Cola is a blend of classic flavors including vanilla, cinnamon, citrus, and… kola nut. While kola refers to the seed of a tree species (cola nitida) native to the tropical rainforests of Africa. Their caffeine-containing seeds are used as flavoring ingredients in various carbonated soft drinks, such as cola.

To make Batch 045, Chattanooga Whiskey distillers started with a blend of four unique bourbon mash bills containing eight distinct malted grains. They then infused the whiskey for over a week with nearly 200 pounds of ten hand-selected botanicals: kola nut, citrus peel, dried cherries, sarsaparilla, vanilla, cinnamon, marshmallow root, ginger, mace, and cardamom.

After the addition of real cane sugar, the liqueur was minimally filtered and bottled at an assertive 90 proof, retaining the bold, concentrated flavor of both the whiskey and its infusion ingredients, including the distinctive, irreplaceable character of real kola nut.

Batch 045 Quick Facts

Mash Bill: A Blend of 4 Bourbon Mash Bills

A Blend of 4 Bourbon Mash Bills Grains: Yellow Corn, Pale Malted Rye, Floor Malted Barley, Pale Malted Wheat, Honey Malted Barley, Caramel Malted Barley, Munich Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Wheat, Pale Malted Barley

Yellow Corn, Pale Malted Rye, Floor Malted Barley, Pale Malted Wheat, Honey Malted Barley, Caramel Malted Barley, Munich Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Wheat, Pale Malted Barley Proof: 90 (45% Alc/Vol)

90 (45% Alc/Vol) Infused with: Kola Nut, Citrus Peel, Dried Cherries, Sarsaparilla, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Marshmallow Root, Ginger, Mace, Cardamom

Kola Nut, Citrus Peel, Dried Cherries, Sarsaparilla, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Marshmallow Root, Ginger, Mace, Cardamom Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels Distillation: Double Pot & Continuous Column

Double Pot & Continuous Column Batch Size: 7 barrels

7 barrels Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Bourbon Liqueur Tasting Notes: Flamed Orange, Root Beer Float, Lime Meringue, Cherry Cola

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.