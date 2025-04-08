Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Founder's 13th Anniversary Blend

Chattanooga Whiskey is proud to present their new Founder's 13th Anniversary Blend, which celebrates thriteen years 0f distilling whiskey right here in the Scenic City.

Formulated each year by their founder, Tim Piersant, to commemorate their anniversary, Founder's Anniversary Blend is a solera-style expression blended from our 3 one-of-a-kind charred oak solera barrels.

Blended of whiskeys distilled in both Chattanooga, TN, and Lawrenceburg, IN, this combination of traditional and innovative recipes showcases the dynamic balance between multiple styles and sources of whiskey - each one symbolic of Chattanooga Whiskey's past, present, and future.

FOUNDER'S 13th ANNIVERSARY BLEND DETAILS

Mash Bill: 58% SB091, 23% 1816 RES, 19% INFINITY

Age: Greater than 2 Years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: 53 Gallon, Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Finish: 3 Separate Charred Oak Solera Barrels

Batch Size: 9-11 Barrels

Style: A Blend of Straight Whiskeys

Tasting notes include red rope licorice, grilled peaches, brown sugar, cherry cola, and toasted marshmallow

THE SOLERA BARRELS - PAST, PRESENT, & FUTURE

Located within their Chattanooga Whiskey's Riverfront Distillery, the Solera Room enshrines three unique whiskey styles - all of which utilize our version of the time-honored solera blending process.

After each year’s Founder's Blend is complete, the distilling team refills each tank with newly mature barrels, where they will quietly marry until the following year.

Looking to learn more about each of our solera barrels and their role in our 13th Anniversary Blend? Click here.

Founder's 13th Anniversary Blend will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, April 11th, for $59.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.