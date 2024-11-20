Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Persimmon Infused Experimental Batch 041

Behold, the fruit of the gods!

For this release, the master distillers at Chattanooga Whiskey decided to "opt out" of the pumpkin spice craze and instead focus on one of the more under-rated fall and winter fruits: persimmons.

Notoriously difficult to grow, this fruit has one of the most unique flavor profiles of any tree fruit.

With notes of mango, apricot, caramel, and pumpkin, distillers quickly discovered that persimmons are an ideal partner to great whiskey. Made from a blend of five high malt bourbon mash bills, this fall-inspired bourbon liqueur was infused with over 140 pounds of dried persimmons, which contribute a decadent, caramelized mango and apricot-like character to the liqueur's flavor profile.

Prior to the eight-ingredient infusion of dried fruit and aromatic spices, each barrel was aged for more than three years in toasted and charred oak. Crafted from only five barrels, this unique blend of bourbons includes multiple varieties of smoked, roasted, and toasted malt, which naturally complement the character imparted by the all-natural infusion.

Made with 100% real whiskey and real ingredients, this pot-distilled liqueur is the perfect cool-weather sipper, and an apéritif fit for the gods.

Batch 041 Details

Mash Bill: A Blend of 5 High Malt Bourbon Mash Bills

Grains: Yellow Corn, Blue Corn, Pale Malted Barley, Pale Malted Rye, Smoked Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley, Aromatic Malted Barley, Caramel Malted Barley

Distillation: Double Pot

Infused With: Persimmons, Dates, Fenugreek Seeds, Gentian, Vanilla,Cinnamon, Orange Peel, Cardamom, & Cane Sugar

Proof: 90.4 (45.2% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Batch Size: 5 Barrels

Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Tasting Notes: Maple syrup, dried apricot, cinnamon toast, citrus zest, & sweet potato pie

Experimental Batch 041: Persimmon Infused will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 21, for $54.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.

Batch 041: Persimmon Infused was crafted to be enjoyable on its own - serve over ice, chilled, or neat.

Batch 041 also makes great seasonal cocktails, such as: