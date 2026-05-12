Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Their Bottled In Bond Spring 2022 Vintage

Each distilling season, Chattanooga Whiskey's distillers select a handful of their favorite Experimental high malt recipes and scale them up to their Riverfront Distillery for use in their Single Barrel Series and Bottled in Bond expressions.

Each Bottled in Bond vintage isolates select whiskeys from one distilling season — Spring (Jan-June) or Fall (July-Dec) — and utilizes a wide variety of mash bills from each period to create expressions not possible from a single recipe.

Made from a blend of only two mash bills, the Bottled in Bond: Spring 2022 Vintage is one of their most simply constructed Bottled in Bond offerings to date, made possible by the addition of a new, complex 5-grain recipe: SB112.

Developed in early 2017, this recipe was originally released as an Experimental Single Barrel in mid-2021, before it was selected to be scaled to their Riverfront Distillery in Spring 2022.

Four years later, the mash bill now gets a larger spotlight, adding layers of dark caramel richness to the blend, while preserving the elegant malt of their signature “Barrel 91” recipe.

Together, the two mash bills create notes of cherry danish, crème caramel, orange blossom honey, and black tea, perfectly suited to sipping in the spring and summer season!.

SPRING 2022 VINTAGE DETAILS

Mash Bill: 80% SB091, 20% SB112

Age: Greater than 4 Years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon

Batch Size: 10-12 Barrels

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes: Cherry danish, crème caramel, orange blossom honey, and black tea

The new Bottled in Bond: Spring 2022 Vintage will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, May 14, for $52.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks