Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Triple Islay Cask Finished Whiskey

For Chattanooga Whiskey's sixth barrel finished release, their distillers returned to one of the most famous whisky-making regions in the world: Islay, Scotland.

Renowned for their rich, earthy, and smoky character, whiskies from this region utilize barley malt that is dried and smoked with peat moss native to the island - a regional tradition dating back centuries.

They first introduced this finishing concept as Batch 033: Triple Peat in their Experimental Single Batch Series. That original eight-barrel batch quickly became a cult favorite amongst their diehard fans and was even voted as the best whiskey from Tennessee (International Wine & Spirit Competition), making it the perfect concept for a rare revisit.

Their limited edition Barrel Finishing Series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt into a variety of classic finishing casks. Since the Finishing Series began in 2021, their goal has always been the same: enhance the character of both the whiskey and the qualities imparted by the finishing cask.

To accomplish this, they get specific. Instead of using finishing barrels from a large area, they select barrels from very specific regions with their own unique terroir; and instead of using just one mash bill, their distillers develop specific mash bill blends, which complement the distinct flavor characteristics of the finishing barrels.

In order to deliver that classic Islay character with their new Triple Islay Cask, they leveraged nearly every step of the process. Chattanooga Whiskey distillers brought together a custom blend of three different peated whiskeys made with three unique peated malts sourced from three UK malthouses and finished in casks from three legendary Islay distilleries.

Aged for over five years, Triple Islay Cask Finished is a full-throttled approach to finished whiskey that gathers smoky flavor from each and every step of the process.

All said and done, they firmly believe it's one of the most layered peated whiskeys you'll ever encounter.

Mash Bills: B004, R19072, B033

B004, R19072, B033 Age: Greater Than 5 Years

Greater Than 5 Years Proof: 111 (55.5% Alc/Vol)

111 (55.5% Alc/Vol) Cooperage: 53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels

53 gal, Toasted and Charred Oak Barrels Finishing Cooperage: Islay Scotch Casks (3 Types)

Islay Scotch Casks (3 Types) Finishing Time: 6 Months

6 Months Style: Blend of Straight Whiskeys Finished in Islay Casks

Blend of Straight Whiskeys Finished in Islay Casks Batch Size: 7-9 Barrels

7-9 Barrels Tasting Notes: Apple pancakes, brown butter, and heather honey, with a full bodied, peaty finish.

Triple Islay Cask Finished will be available at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 14th, for $59.99 and at select retailers soon. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.