One year after unleashing Batch Alpha: Intergalactic Comet Crusher to a bewildered public, Chattanooga Whiskey is back with a sequel. Meet Batch Alpha-I: a bourbon liqueur made with the same 42 ingredients as the original, but this time reformulated... on an entirely different timeline.

The story, for the uninitiated: in the summer of 2015, a craft of unknown origin crash-landed on the roof of he Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery.

In the wreckage, distillers found a malfunctioning android, blueprints for an intergalactic highway (routed directly through Earth), and a glowing green bottle labeled "Intergalactic Comet Crusher."

They each took a sip and unanimously agreed it was the best drink in existence. Also, possibly, the key to saving the world.

After 10 years of top-secret reverse engineering (and some light time travel), the company released the first Batch Alpha in June 2025 — and sold out promptly. Despite the enthusiasm, the distillery insists everyone missed the point entirely.

"Batch Alpha practically saved the world, but nobody even cared. Instead of having a parade, everyone started demanding full-frontal recipe disclosure — with no redactions," noted one the distillers, whose identity remains unknown for reasons that will become evident.

To distract from the cover-up, the team boarded their UFO and traveled "back to the future" to make another batch. But then, forgot the original recipe in their other pants, which cross-contaminated the timeline and nearly destroyed the universe. No formal apology has been issued by the distillery, but they maintain everything's pretty much fine now.

In addition to an inverted recipe and packaging, the company also took the opportunity to come clean about their 10-year cover-up — specifically their funneling of vast company resources to reverse engineer the alien bottle. As a good-faith gesture, the company will release a cache of unredacted files documenting the decade-long development of Intergalactic Comet Crusher material so strange and specific, it almost seems true.

"In the spirit of transparency and unbearable guilt, we thought we'd wheel out our own dirty laundry before someone else beat us to the punch," explained another anonymous distillery representative. "At the end of the day, we'd rather people be entertained by the true story of Intergalactic Comet Crusher than by our collective humiliation."

Despite being partially developed in the year 8100, Batch Alpha-I takes stubbornly all-natural approach to bourbon liqueur — using 100% whiskey and 100% whole ingredients, giving the distillers maximum control over the infusion.

And speaking of control, there are also rumors that each bottle is telepathically monitored from off-world by the original patent holder "Zigmund Stardust," butthoscreports remain unconfirmed.

Tasting notes include: "Like having your brains smashed in by a bag of lemons dipped in 42 karat gold."

Batch Alpha-I will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on June 24, 2026, and in Chattanooga and Nashville-area stores in the following weeks at $49.99 for a '750mi bottle.

Limited quantities will also be available online at Seelbachs.com for shipping to select states in July.