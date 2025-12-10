Chattanooga Whiskey Opens Up Their Experimental Vault For Three New Releases

The master distillers at Chattanooga Whiskey are opening the vault for not one, not two, but three new releases just in time for the holidays.

The 2025 Vault Series releases exclusively at their Experimental Distillery on Market Street on Thursday, December 11 for $46.99 per 375mL bottle.

The Vault Series is a collection of offshoot experiments, alternate concepts, and rare single barrels culled from their barrelhouse vault.

Selected once a year by our distilling team and bottled in 375mL bottles, these ultra-limited whiskeys are one-of-a-kind artifacts of Chattanooga Whiskey history, and a rare chance to rediscover your favorite recipes and batches from years past.

The 2025 Vault Series features three “long-finish” single barrels revisiting some of their most beloved finished bourbons: Apricot Brandy, XA Tequila, and Sauternes.

Those original batches had varying finishing times between 3-19 months, and yielded a range of subtle to pronounced effects…whereas for these Vault Series barrels, they threw caution to the wind, and pushed their finishing times to 4-5 years, which led to much more dramatic results.

While they typically utilize different Tennessee High Malt mash bills to complement each specific finishing barrel, this time around they took a more restrained approach with these long finishes.

Using the strong foundation of their signature Barrel 91 mash bill as the ‘canvas’, they gave these barrels the time and space to develop on their own, resulting in a series of familiar yet evocative profiles with deep, sophisticated characteristics.

Single Barrel, Apricot Brandy Barrel Finished

Origin Recipe: Batch 017

Age: 7 years old, 5 year finish

Finished for over 5 years in apricot brandy barrels from The Republic of Türkiye, our signature 91 mash bill seamlessly blends with the characteristics of the fruit brandy to create a rich, chewy profile of apricot tarte tatin, orange marmalade, and jasmine, with a stewed fruit palate and lingering maraschino finish.

Single Barrel, Tequila Barrel Finished

Origin Recipe: Batch 018

Age: 7 years old, 5 year finish

Finished for over 5 years in extra añejo Tequila barrels from Mexico, this finish results in a delightful harmony between the earthy spice of the agave and the confectionary character of our signature 91 mash bill. Expect initial notes of banana bread, crème brûlée, and cut grass that develop into dried mango and milk chocolate with a dry, herbal finish.

Single Barrel, Sauternes Barrel Finished

Origin Recipe: Batch 027

Age: 7 years old, 4 year finish

Finished for over 4 years in Sauternes barrels from France, our signature 91 mash bill merges with this dessert wine made from grapes influenced by a famous fungus known as "noble rot”. This process - which naturally concentrates the sugar in the grapes - results in a very pretty white peach and wildflower honey nose that belies the robust palate of dried fruit, dark tannins, and lemon cake.

Interested in trying all three? They'll have Vault Flights* available in their Experimental Distillery tasting room while supplies last.