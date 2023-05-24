Chattanooga Whiskey's Award-Winning Bottled in Bond Series Returns With Spring 2019 Vintage

Chattanooga Whiskey's Bottled in Bond: Spring 2019 Vintage features two high malt mashbills familiar to fans of our BIB series: SB091, their signature "Barrel 91" recipe, and B005, their wheated high malt recipe.

In addition, 40% of the entire blend was aged in custom-toasted and charred barrels.

This particular vintage highlights the interplay between two of their more delicately flavored mash bills, and uses a portion of long-toasted barrels to add additional layers of confectionary-rich complexity.

Bottled in Bond: Spring 2019 Vintage will be available at their Experimental Distillery on Thursday, May 25th, and across TN, GA, FL, TX, IL, IN, and SC. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com.

Spring 2019 Vintage

Barreled from Jan-June 2019

Mash Bill: 30% SB091 + TOAST, 60% SB091, 10% B005 + TOAST

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 gallon

Age: Greater than 4 years

Tasting notes: Pecan praline, vanilla custard & figgy pudding ,with a warm, toasty oak finish.

What Makes A Bottled In Bond?

Credited as the first consumer protection act in United States history, the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was created to protect the authenticity and integrity of aged spirits. In order to be labeled as Bottled in Bond, a spirit must be the product of one distillation season, one distiller, from one distillery, and in one style. Legally, it must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.

So now you know the requirements of Bottled in Bond. But you should also know the folks at Chattanooga Whiskey can't stand to just follow the requirements.

Bottled in Bond: Spring 2019 Vintage marks the fifth release in their celebrated Bottled in Bond Vintage Series. Each Bottled in Bond vintage isolates whiskey from one distilling season - spring or fall - and utilizes a wide variety of mash bills from each period to create expressions not possible from a single recipe.

Each blend is a collaborative effort between all of their distillers - crafted to showcase the complexity and range of our Tennessee High Malt style. The result is an innovative approach to one of the industry's most time-honored quality standards - showcasing depth & complexity that is greater than the sum of its parts.

More information about each mash bill is available at ChattWhiskey.com/Mashbills