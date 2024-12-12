Chattanooga Whiskey To "Open The Vault" Of Rare Experimental Whiskies

Chattanooga Whiskey's Vault Series is a collection of offshoot experiments, alternate concepts, and rare single barrels culled from their barrelhouse vault.

These archived versions of bygone whiskeys are expressions of both nostalgia and discovery, each one offering a glimpse into their distilling team’s innovation and creative process.

This year, they're revisiting one of their rarest Experimental Batches, the Batch 002: Smoked High Malt that was originally released in 2017.

While the original Batch was made exclusively with cherry wood smoked malted barley, these Vault series releases experimented with multiple varieties of hardwood smoked malted barley: mesquite, apple, and cherry wood smoked malts.

Aged for over six years in toasted and charred oak barrels, the resulting four single barrels each have their own unique personality, and all feature a subtle smokiness that asserts its presence, but doesn't dominate the profile. This

year's Vault releases are a chance to not only appreciate the nuances of mesquite vs apple vs cherry wood smoke, but in a rare single barrel context.

Selected once a year by Chattanooga Whiskey's distilling team and bottled in 375ml bottles, their Vault Series releases are one-of-a-kind artifacts of Chattanooga Whiskey history, and a rare chance to rediscover your favorite recipes and batches from years past.

The Vault Series will be available for purchase exclusively at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery beginning Thursday, December 12th. This extremely limited series is bottled in 375mL bottles for $46.99 per bottle.

Vault 2024 Releases

Single Barrel, Mesquite Wood Smoked Malt -- Made with over 18% mesquite wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529258 has a deep, earthy smokiness with a hint of pepper. Notes of maraschino cherries, grilled pear, and campfire

-- Made with over 18% mesquite wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529258 has a deep, earthy smokiness with a hint of pepper. Notes of maraschino cherries, grilled pear, and campfire Single Barrel, Mesquite Wood Smoked Malt -- Made with over 18% mesquite wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529226 represents the lighter, sweeter side of the mesquite smoked barley profile. Notes of toasted cinnamon bread, crème brulee, and roasted black tea.

-- Made with over 18% mesquite wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529226 represents the lighter, sweeter side of the mesquite smoked barley profile. Notes of toasted cinnamon bread, crème brulee, and roasted black tea. Single Barrel, Apple Wood Smoked Malt -- Made with over 18% apple wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529215 has become one of the distilling team's all-time favorite smoked bourbon recipes. Notes of apple dumplings and baking spice, with a subtle campfire finish.

-- Made with over 18% apple wood smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529215 has become one of the distilling team's all-time favorite smoked bourbon recipes. Notes of apple dumplings and baking spice, with a subtle campfire finish. Single Barrel, Triple-Wood Smoked Malt -- Made with over 18% smoked malted barley, Barrel 180529271 is what we call a “top up” barrel and includes a portion of all three smoked malts: 36% mesquite, 38% apple, and 26% cherry. Notes of maple syrup and apple pie, with a sweet smoky finish.

Nearly 10 years ago, Chattanooga Whiskey opened their Experimental Distillery and began making whiskey their way. Since then, they've used hundreds of specialty malts to make over 500 experimental barrels, all in an effort to perfect their craft.

As their journey continues, they would love to take this opportunity to learn more about their drinkers, and are asking for some feedback. If you'd like to help them out by taking a quick survey, they would love to hear from you.