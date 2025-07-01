Chattanooga Whiskey To Unveil Two New Experimental Distillery Releases

Chattanooga Whiskey is set to have two new limited edition releases hitting shelves at their Experimental Distillery on Thursday, July 3rd.

Experimental Batch 044: Bourbon Barreled Limecello and their first canned bourbon seltzer, Ginger Infused, will be available just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Both are crafted specifically for these hot weather months, delivering refreshing, citrusy flavors in two different forms.

EXPERIMENTAL BATCH 044: BOURBON BARRELED LIMECELLO

Infused just in time for summer, their Bourbon Barreled Limecello marks the third rendition in Chattanooga Whiskey's ever-evolving (and ever popular) “cello” series.

Made with their signature “Barrel 91” mash bill – and over 130 pounds of citrus peel – the fruity and floral white whiskey served as the perfect base for a lengthy two-week infusion of lime peel, lemon peel, and galangal root. Chattanooga Whiskey's distilling team peeled 300 cases of limes and lemons for Batch 044 – resulting in over 130 pounds of peel, which is about an ounce of peel per bottle.

One of the main reasons they believe their liqueurs are so popular is that each one utilizes 100% real whiskey and real ingredients, which gives distillers full control over the infusion’s flavor profile. Expect notes of key lime pie, lemon meringue, orange blossom tea, lemongrass, and jasmine.

Beyond the infusion ingredients, another part of controlling flavor comes from the distillation process – particularly how it highlights certain flavors from those infusions. So, where Batch 032: Bourbon Barreled Limoncello and Batch 040: Bourbon Barreled Citracello benefitted from a portion of congener-rich pot distilled whiskey, the Limecello benefits from exclusively using their more floral, herbaceous whiskey from their 30 foot tall column still – the first time they’ve used 100% column distilled whiskey in a liqueur.

Made from a batch of only five barrels, Batch 044 was finished for nearly three months in single-use Tennessee High Malt barrels, which imparted additional layers of sweet vanilla-like complexity to the finished liqueur. Bottled at 83.2 proof, the final liqueur balances the impact of each citrus type, the barrel finishing process, and the subtle earthy character from galangal root.

Experimental Batch 044: Bourbon Barreled Limecello will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on July 3rd for $44.99. Don't wait too long to stop by, their "cellos" never last long.

GINGER INFUSED: LIMITED EDITION CANNED HIGHBALL

Made with all-natural ingredients, 100% straight bourbon whiskey, and only four grams of sugar, Ginger Infused is specifically crafted for warm weather and outdoor enjoyment.

Inspired by the effervescent "whiskey highball" style, Ginger Infused is a carbonated, whiskey-based seltzer, infused with five all-natural botanicals: lemon peel, orange peel, dried ginger, lemongrass, and gentian.

This vibrant blend of botanicals is infused directly into their Chattanooga Whiskey 91 for more than a week, blended with a hint of sugar and carbonated water, and finally canned at a flavorful yet approachable 8% ABV.

Find Ginger Infused for a limited time at select stores in TN and GA and at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery starting July 3rd for $16.99 for a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans.

INTERGALACTIC COMET CRUSHER

And just in case you missed it, the “Intergalactic Comet Crusher” was unveiled this past week.

As the story is told in whispered voices, back in the summer of 2015, a craft of unknown origin crash-landed on the roof of the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery.

Among the wreckage: a malfunctioning android, blueprints for an intergalactic highway (straight through Earth—don’t panic!), and a glowing green bottle labeled: “INTERGALACTIC COMET CRUSHER”

Unable to resist, Chattanooga Whiskey distillers took one sip and unanimously agreed it was the best drink in existence.

Now, after 10 years of top-secret reverse engineering (and some light time travel), they have officially declassified and disclosed this extraordinary spirit to the universe.

Mash Bill: Classified

Classified Proof: 84 (42% Alc/Vol)

84 (42% Alc/Vol) Infused with: At least 42 botanicals

At least 42 botanicals Batch Size: 12 barrels

12 barrels Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Bourbon Liqueur Tasting notes: Like having your brains smashed out by a bag of lemons dipped in 42 karat gold

Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*.