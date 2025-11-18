Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Aztec Inspired Spiced Cacao Infused Experimental Batch

Inspired by the legendary Aztec drink Xocolatl (sho-co-LAHT-l), Chattanooga Whiskey's Batch 046: Spiced Cacao Infuse marks the return of one of their fan-favorite Experimental Batches from 2022 – Batch 028: Cacao Infused.

Like Batch 028, Batch 046 was infused with whole cacao nibs, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla beans; but this time, they decided to spice things up by adding of two varieties of dried chiles (Guajillo and Pasilla) to the all-natural infusion.

As a bourbon liqueur, this batch brings together three select high rye malt and wheat malt mash bills, which were distilled by a combination of pot and column distillation techniques. Together, the sweet and spicy characteristics of the bourbons blend seamlessly with the hot and spicy characteristics of the spiced cacao infusion.

Infused with over 200 pounds of nibs and spices, each infusion ingredient was timed and removed according to its impact in the bourbon blend.

Chattanooga Whiskey distillers drew inspiration from early versions of sipping chocolate, which were developed by the Aztec and Mayan cultures. These ancient sipping chocolates were actually served unsweetened and frothy at room temperature, and often included the addition of hot chiles, which delivered a hot and spicy sensory experience.

At some point in the history of ‘hot cocoa’, the modern European style swapped out the capsaicin burn of Aztec intensity for the warm, sugary-sweet hot cocoa we Americans know of today.

But who says you can’t have both?

By employing our all-natural cacao and chile infusion, and using a range of bourbon recipes, Batch 046 delivers a sensory experience that’s both soul-comforting and sensory-wakening.

The result is a cold weather sipper ideal for a cozy holiday morning pick-me-up or a post meal dessert on ice.

Batch 046 Quick Facts

Mash Bill: A Blend of 3 High Malt Bourbon Mash Bills

Grains: Yellow Corn, Pale Malted Rye, Honey Malted Barley, Caramel Malted Barley, Pale Malted Wheat (Red), Caramel Malted Wheat, Acidulated Malted Rye, Chocolate Malted Rye

Proof: 85 (42.5% Alc/Vol)

Infused with: Cacao Nibs (Ecuadorian), Guajillo & Pasilla Chiles, Cinnamon, Vanilla Beans

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

Distillation: Double Pot & Continuous Column

Batch Size: 7 Barrels

Style: Bourbon Liqueur

Tasting Notes: Dark chocolate, prune, toasted chile pepper, chocolate covered raisin, horchata

Batch 046: Spiced Cacao Infused hits shelves exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 20, for $54.99.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks. Shipping limited by state law. Seelbachs is a third-party spirits retailer. For order information, please contact support@seelbachs.com