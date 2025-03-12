Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Batch 043: Pre Prohibition Style

Chattanooga's first distillery since Prohibition is celebrating a decade of experimentation with the release of Experimental Batch 043: Pre Prohibition Style.

This commemorative bourbon recreates the flavors of a bygone era through every step of the process. Made from a multigrain mash of heritage-styled malts, each grain was selected to simulate the flavors of old-world farming and malting before being cooked and fermented with a unique, two-part sour mash/fermentation process.

After double pot distillation, the whiskey was aged for more than four years in a range of custom toasted and charred oak barrels, meant to mimic the cooper's craft prior to Prohibition. Bottled without filtration, this grain-to-glass whiskey fully embodies their whiskey-making mantra: "Rules Are Good, Change Them."

Their goal was to make a high malt whiskey that was evocative of a specific place and time: Chattanooga in the pre-1920s. To do that, distillers used every ingredient and process step to mimic the flavors found in old-world whiskey. Although a lot has changed in the world of farming, malting, whiskey-making, and coopering over the past 100 years, the Chattanoogs Whiskey team relished the challenge to recreate the flavors of bourbon from that era.

Made from a high malt bourbon mash, this commemorative recipe starts with a unique harder variety of yellow corn – similar to those grown in that time period. Additionally, a blend of multiple slow toasted barleys, spelt, and rye malts were selected to showcase a wider gradient of flavors inherent to heritage malting techniques – including a heritage-style toasted barley malt and a unique acidulated rye malt.

After its initial cooking, a portion of the recipe was fermented via a two-part process – designed to express a pronounced fruitiness – common to whiskey made during this time. To develop this character, their team employed a unique overnight sour mash coupled with a multi-strain fermentation of bourbon and malt whiskey yeasts, which together replicate the less-controlled, multi-strain yeast cultures used within distilleries of the era.

After a traditional double pot distillation, the whiskey entered the barrels at an average of 111 proof and was aged for more than 4 years in a range of custom toasted and charred oak barrels. This wide selection of cooperage was collectively meant to mimic the variation of the toasting and charring process during the late 19th/early 20th century – and the complexity of flavors which result from those methods.

Finally, the whiskey was bottled unfiltered at an assertive 110 proof – perhaps one of the highest proofs available in whiskey prior to the Alcohol Administration Act of 1935. Together, the blend of grains, fermentation methods, barrel types, and bottling methods offer a glimpse into the world of craft whiskey prior to Prohibition.

Batch 043 Quick Facts

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Pils Malted Barley, Heritage Malted Barley, Malted Spelt, Malted Rye, Acidulated Malted Rye

Yellow Corn, Pils Malted Barley, Heritage Malted Barley, Malted Spelt, Malted Rye, Acidulated Malted Rye Fermentation: Kettle Sour + Yeast Blend

Kettle Sour + Yeast Blend Age: Greater Than 4 Years

Greater Than 4 Years Proof: 110 (55% Alc/Vol)

110 (55% Alc/Vol) Cooperage: Custom Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gal(2 Custom Toasts + #1-4 Char)

Custom Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gal(2 Custom Toasts + #1-4 Char) Batch Size: 8 Barrels

8 Barrels Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Straight Bourbon Whiskey Tasting Notes: Toasted raisin bread, chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel corn, dark honey, and fresh plum

Experimental Batch 043: Pre Prohibition Style will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, March 13th, for $69.99.

Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*.