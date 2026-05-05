Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Experimental Batch 048: Strawberry Infused Gin Liqueur

Chattanooga Whiskey's fourth Experimental gin — and second gin liqueur — is infused with whole strawberries, rhubarb, and lemon peel and was developed by Head Distiller Tiana Saul in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society.

Batch 048: Strawberry Infused Gin Liqueur stays true to their Tennessee High Malt style, which has defined their gins throughout their Experimental Single Batch Series. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds from this vibrantly flavored gin liqueur goes to inspire and support women’s education in distilling.

Made in the Dutch Genever style, this gin is distilled at much lower proofs, which highlight the spirit’s richer, whiskey-like character. Central to that character is Country Malt Group’s Pink Boots Barley Malt — an annual, limited-release malt that showcases brand new barley varieties in support of the Pink Boots Society.

This year’s new variety — known as “AB Dram” — is lightly toasted at low temperatures, which complements the gin’s wide array of aromatic botanicals and vibrant fruit character. Along with the Pink Boots barley malt, they also used yellow corn and rye malt for the base spirit mash bill.

After initial distillation, they redistilled the base spirit with juniper, coriander, lemon peel, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, and szechuan peppercorn (whole botanicals, no flavors) on their Riverfront Distillery's 30ft column still. While they did use their column still rather than their pot still for this batch, they kept the proof low (approximately 120 proof) in order to retain the spirit’s rich, whiskey-like character.

After distillation, they infused the gin for two weeks. Like all of their liqueurs and infusions, they utilized only whole ingredients — no added flavors or flavorings. Whole ingredients allow their distillers to control each ingredients' infusion time and flavor intensity. In fact, they used over 170 pounds of dried strawberries, along with rhubarb, raspberries, lemon peel, and eucalyptus leaf.

The result? A fun, bold, (pink!) statement spirit perfect for enjoying in cocktails, over ice, or neat and chilled. Try it for yourself at their Experimental Distillery starting May 7 for $49.99.

BATCH 048 QUICK FACTS

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Rye Malt, “Pink Boots” Barley Malt

Distilled With: Juniper, Coriander, Lemon Peel, Cardamom, Ginger, Vanilla, Szechuan Peppercorn

Infused With: Strawberries, Rhubarb, Raspberries, Lemon Peel, Eucalyptus Leaf

Proof: 85 (42.5% Alc/Vol)

Still Type: Continuous Column

Style: Gin Liqueur

Tasting Notes: Balsamic drizzled strawberries, bubblegum, cardamom biscotti, juniper berry, and lemon zest

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.