Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Their 'Bottled In Bond' Spring 2021 Vintage

Chattanooga Whiskey's Bottled in Bond bourbons are single-season, vintage-dated expressions of their Tennessee High Malt style, each crafted from a wide selection of unique bourbon mash bills made within the same distilling season.

The Spring 2021 Vintage introduces a new mash bill to their Bottled in Bond series: "SB078".

Named after the 78th barrel filled at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery, this five-grain mash bill contains a Belgian-made chocolate malted barley, a double roasted caramel malted barley, and a cherry wood smoked malted barley.

"SB078" contributes subtle, flavor-enhancing notes of chocolate malt and baked apple, acting as a flavor boost to the other two mash bills in the blend, particularly the wheated recipe. The final blend lives on the lighter side of the flavor spectrum, but still carries plenty of depth and complexity, making it perfect for the spring and summer season.

Each distilling season, Chattanooga Whiskey distillers select a handful of their favorite Experimental high malt recipes and scale them up to their Riverfront Distillery for use in their Single Barrel Series and Bottled in Bond expressions.

Each Bottled in Bond vintage isolates select whiskeys from one distilling season: Spring (Jan-June) or Fall (July-Dec), and utilizes a wide variety of mash bills from each period to create expressions not possible from a single recipe.

Each blend is a collaborative effort between all of Chattanooga Whiskey's distillers, crafted to showcase the complexity and range of their Tennessee High Malt style.

Spring 2021 Vintage Details

Mash Bill: 20% SB078, 30% SB091, 50% B005

Age: Greater than 4 Years

Proof: 100 (50% Alc/Vol)

Cooperage: Toasted & Charred Oak, 53 Gallon

Batch Size: 10-12 Barrels

Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes: Butterscotch candy, cream soda, fresh plum, and lemon curd

Bottled in Bond: Spring 2021 Vintage will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Friday, May 9th, for $52.99 and in select states soon.

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks. Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are also available for delivery on Seelbachs as well as ReserveBar.com*.