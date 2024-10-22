Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils Experimental Batch 040: Bourbon Barreled Citracello

Did someone say citrus season? This multi-fruit follow-up to Chattanooga Whiskey's beloved Bourbon Barreled Limoncello captures the vibrant richness of freshly squeezed grapefruit in liqueur form.

While fans of Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Series already know they never really repeat the same idea twice, they do love to reinvent and build on old concepts.

Although their Bourbon Barreled Limoncello was very well received, this concept explores a completely different side of citrus infusions, and just in time for citrus harvest.

Made with their signature "Barrel 91" mash bill along with over 125 pounds of citrus peel, this fruity and floral white whiskey served as the perfect base for a lengthy three-week infusion of grapefruit, orange, and hibiscus.

Crafted from only real ingredients, this elegant liqueur showcases the multi-dimensional qualities of an under-appreciated style alongside their very own Tennessee High Malt.

Experimental Batch 040: Bourbon Barreled Citracello will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, October 24, for $44.99. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks.

BATCH 040 DETAILS

Mash Bill: Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley

Yellow Corn, Malted Rye, Caramel Malted Barley, Honey Malted Barley Distillation: Double Pot & Continuous Column

Double Pot & Continuous Column Infused With: Grapefruit Peel, Orange Peel, Blood Orange Peel, & Hibiscus

Grapefruit Peel, Orange Peel, Blood Orange Peel, & Hibiscus Proof: 81 (40.5% Alc/Vol)

81 (40.5% Alc/Vol) Finishing Cooperage: Single-Use Bourbon Barrels, 53 Gallon

Single-Use Bourbon Barrels, 53 Gallon Finishing Time: 3 Mos

3 Mos Batch Size: 5 Barrels

5 Barrels Style: Liqueur

Liqueur Tasting Notes: Orange sherbet, gum drop, sugar dusted grapefruit, and hibiscus tea

Like all of our liqueur releases, Batch 040: Bourbon Barreled Citracello was crafted to be enjoyable on its own: served over ice, chilled, or neat.

Of course, Chattanooga Whiskey always encourage experimentation, so try Batch 040 with different mixers, with whiskey, or in a craft cocktail of your creation. Our use one of their own recipe creations: