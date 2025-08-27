Chattanooga Whiskey Unveils New Michigan Maple Syrup Cask Finished Bourbon

Michigan Maple Syrup Cask Finished, Chattanooga Whiskey's 7th Barrel Finishing Series release, will be available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Thursday, August 28.

Their Barrel Finishing Series celebrates the union of Tennessee High Malt with a variety of finishing casks. This time, their distillers turned to America’s Upper Midwest—selecting late harvest maple syrup casks from Michigan.

While less widely known, Michigan maple syrup is prized by enthusiasts for its small batch, kettle-cooked depth and complexity... especially in the final draws of the season.

Exclusively filled with old growth, late harvest syrup, these finishing casks bring layered notes of maple candy, toasted grain, and soft oak, adding a warm richness to the whiskey’s profile.

To complement the finishing barrels, Chattanooga Whiskey distillers used two Tennessee High Malt mash bills: Barrel 91 and Barrel 76.

Barrel 91 contributes layered complexity from caramel and honey malts, along with rich toasted-barrel character. In contrast, Barrel 76 delivers a warm, maple-like depth thanks to its long-toasted aromatic malts.

Together, these profiles amplify the finishing cask’s character—enhancing its flavor without overshadowing it.

Michigan Maple Syrup Cask Finished Details

Mash Bill: SB091, SB076

SB091, SB076 Age: Greater than 4 Years

Greater than 4 Years Proof: 95 (47.5% Alc/Vol)

95 (47.5% Alc/Vol) Cooperage: 53 Gallon, Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels

53 Gallon, Toasted & Charred Oak Barrels Finish: Late Harvest Michigan Maple Syrup Barrels

Late Harvest Michigan Maple Syrup Barrels Finishing Time: 1 Year

1 Year Batch Size: 6-8 Barrels

6-8 Barrels Style: Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Maple Syrup Casks

Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Maple Syrup Casks Tasting Notes: Pancakes, sweet potato, maple candy, and malted milk ball

Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks. Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111, and other select releases are available for delivery on Seelbachs.com and ReserveBar.com*.